Graf Industrial Corp. Announces Business Update For Velodyne Lidar And Investor Webinar

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graf Industrial Corp. ("GRAF") (NYSE: GRAF, GRAF.U, GRAF WS), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today a business update for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ("Velodyne" or the "Company"), with which GRAF expects to consummate its previously announced business combination (the "business combination").

Velodyne reaffirmed its $101mm 2020 revenue guidance and multi-year revenue outlook through 2024. The proportion of the future revenue outlook supported by customer agreements has increased as the number of multi-year agreements entered into by Velodyne has increased to 18 (+2) since the announcement of the proposed business combination on July 2, 2020 (the "announcement"), with approximately 56% (+8% since the announcement ) of the 2024 revenue outlook now represented by customer agreements. Customer agreements now represent a total of approximately $970mm of revenue through 2024, an increase of approximately $130mm since the announcement.

Velodyne successfully defended its patents, with a settlement with Hesai announced in July 2020). Also since the announcement, commercial production on a variety of products has ramped up and achieved scale in Thailand.

Velodyne was awarded "Hardware Supplier of the Year" at the TU Automotive Awards in August 2020.

The announced business combination remains on track for a September 2020 closing, subject to certain closing conditions including but not limited to clearance by the Securities and Exchange Commission, approval of the business combination by the GRAF's stockholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other conditions under the Merger Agreement.

Anand Gopalan, CEO of Velodyne, remarked, "As we continue to execute on our business model and build our product and customer pipeline, I am excited about our customers' continued commitment to their lidar-enabled product roadmaps. Velodyne remains the leading provider of lidar and offers both rotational and solid-state lidar solutions. We help our customers deliver advanced and autonomous mobility solutions across multiple industries."

Dr. Gopalan and Velodyne CFO Drew Hamer, along with GRAF CEO, James Graf, will participate in a presentation and Q&A webinar open to the public hosted by SPACInsider to be held at 1:00pm ET, Tuesday, September 1, with registration available at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/9115984667020/WN_BbJPw5VNS_eFI_2ur9pZ9g.

About Graf Industrial Corp.

Graf Industrial Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. GRAF began trading on the NYSE in October 2018 and its common stock, units and warrants trade under the ticker symbols GRAF, GRAF.U and GRAF WS, respectively. GRAF's website is www.grafacq.com.

About Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Velodyne Lidar is a global leader in lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems thereby empowering the autonomous revolution by allowing machines to see their surroundings. Its lidar-based smart vision solutions are well known in the automotive industry, but also deployed in many nonautomotive applications, such as last-mile delivery, autonomous mobile robots, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), advanced security systems, and smart city initiatives. Velodyne's website is www.velodyne.com.

