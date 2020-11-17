Graeter's Ice Cream Partners With Perfect Day To Redefine Dairy Indulgence

CINCINNATI and BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graeter's Ice Cream, America's oldest family-owned craft ice cream maker, has teamed up with food technology company Perfect Day to launch Perfect Indulgence, Graeter's first-ever line of vegan frozen desserts using Perfect Day's innovative animal-free dairy protein. These products will be available online at graeters.com on November 27 th and in Graeter's scoop shops December 1 st, 2020.

Graeter's is launching Perfect Indulgence with six of its traditional flavors: Black Cherry Chocolate Chip, Cookies & Cream, Oregon Strawberry, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate and Chocolate Chip. Graeter's plans to release additional flavors, like Madagascar Vanilla Bean, in the future.

"The taste of Perfect Indulgence is exactly what our customers have come to expect after 150 years of bringing them irresistibly indulgent ice cream," said Richard Graeter, fourth generation family member and president and CEO of Graeter's Ice Cream. "We are excited to finally be able to serve authentic Graeter's indulgence to guests who choose to eat vegan or cannot enjoy our regular ice cream due to a lactose intolerance. Until now, we couldn't put our name on a vegan product because it simply did not live up to our standards. But now, with Perfect Day, we can. Enjoy!"

This marks a major innovation milestone for the beloved ice cream brand. This significant achievement allows Graeter's to make a product that is virtually indistinguishable from traditional ice cream by using animal-free protein from microflora rather than cows, which makes for a kinder, greener and more sustainable future.

Ryan Pandya, co-founder and CEO of Perfect Day, said, "We're honored to partner with Graeter's Ice Cream, a venerable brand beloved across generations for its great taste and uncompromising quality. From the coasts to the Midwest, and across the entire world, everyone's looking for kinder, greener offerings that deliver on taste appeal. This is just the beginning of what we see as a tremendous opportunity to share delicious, animal-free dairy with people in a mainstream capacity."

The partnership with Graeter's to produce Perfect Indulgence is the latest in a series of Perfect Day product collaborations. The brand continues to innovate across the dairy space to create a kinder, greener tomorrow by developing animal-free foods that people love today. Today's news comes on the heels of the company's expanded Series C round from SK Holdings, which increased Perfect Day's total funding to $400 million.

About Graeter'sGraeter's Ice Cream, celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2020, produces craft ice cream using French Pots®, a small batch, artisanal method of production dating back over a century. Graeter's has won the hearts of ice cream enthusiasts across the country as well as the respect of the nation's most influential foodies. Tasted among 13 national brands, Graeter's was voted the #1 Vanilla Ice Cream by MyRecipes.com in 2019. Famous for their signature chocolate chips, the Cincinnati-based company remains family owned and operated and continues to handcraft ice cream 2½ gallons at a time. Today, Graeter's currently has 55 retail stores and ships over 300,000 pints annually for online mail order sales. Graeter's can also be found in more than 6,000 grocery stores in 46 states. Visit www.graeters.com for more information.

About Perfect DayFounded in 2014 by CEO and co-founder, Ryan Pandya, and co-founder, Perumal Gandhi — Perfect Day is on a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow by developing new ways to make the foods you love today — starting in the dairy aisle. Instead of relying on cows, the Bay Area startup utilizes fermentation to create proprietary 'flora-made' dairy protein. Perfect Day's ingenious animal-free protein can be used across a range of products — from ice cream and milk to cheese and butter — to deliver the same taste and texture of dairy without the environmental, animal welfare, or food safety concerns. Foods made with Perfect Day protein can be labeled as vegan and lactose-free and are coming soon to a fridge near you as the company expands its network of food and dairy manufacturing and foodservice partners. To learn more, visit www.perfectdayfoods.com or follow along on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

