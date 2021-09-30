Graduation Alliance To Extend ENGAGE Michigan, Student Support Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The state of Michigan is extending the successful ENGAGE Michigan program aimed at helping students stay connected with school and keep their education on track.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The state of Michigan is extending the successful ENGAGE Michigan program aimed at helping students stay connected with school and keep their education on track. ENGAGE Michigan provides students and their families an extra layer of support, an Academic Success Coach, who will help them overcome obstacles they may be struggling with due to the continued effects of the pandemic. This program is available to all Michigan public school students no matter how they are currently attending school including in person, part-time in person and online, or fully online.

"Engage Michigan has helped students in our district get back on track socially, emotionally, and academically since the onset of the COVID pandemic," said Michelle Blaszczynski, Principal of Greenville High School, in Greenville, MI. "Relationships with success coaches have been key for passing classes as well as building confidence. We appreciate this service is free of charge for students."

Sponsored by the Michigan Department of Education, the ENGAGE Michigan program brings an experienced student outreach and coaching team to:

Reach students who are still challenged with the changes brought on by the pandemic

Provide the skills necessary to succeed in an online or newly changed in-person learning environment

Identify and mitigate the obstacles preventing engagement

Connect, as necessary, with local resources for social-emotional support

Monitor the student's pace and progress throughout the school year

Provide the additional support that the student needs to stay engaged and to ensure that the student continues learning and earning credit toward graduation

ENGAGE Michigan is available to all Michigan public school districts and students. The program is completely free to students and utilizes Academic Success Coaches who are paired with students to oversee their pace and progress through weekly check-ins. Similar programs in several states have shown meaningful outcomes, including improving or stabilizing engagement and grades, for the participants. The Michigan Department of Education has partnered with Gradation Alliance to provide this extra layer of support, and parents who are interested in signing up can visit RegisterMI.GraduationAlliance.com .

ABOUT GRADUATION ALLIANCESince 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, nonprofits, workforce development boards, and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit www.graduationalliance.com .

Media Contact: Joanna Camburn ( Joanna.Camburn@GraduationAlliance.com ; 855.486.8855)

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graduation-alliance-to-extend-engage-michigan-student-support-program-301389395.html

SOURCE Graduation Alliance