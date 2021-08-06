Graduation Alliance Recognized As A 2021 B Corp: Best For The World™ In Customer Impact

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduation Alliance is thrilled to announce it has been placed on the Certified B Corporation ™ "Best For The World: List" for 2021 in the impact area of customers, placing it among the top 5% of similarly...

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduation Alliance is thrilled to announce it has been placed on the Certified B Corporation ™ "Best For The World: List" for 2021 in the impact area of customers, placing it among the top 5% of similarly sized Certified B Corporations worldwide. Organizations honored in this impact area are setting the standard for serving their customers, offering services that support the greater good, and often focused on underserved populations.

In February 2021, Graduation Alliance earned the Certified B Corporation designation. Focusing on creating opportunity through the power of education, the pursuit of this certification was a logical extension of the effort and excellence they strive for daily.

"The B Corp designation was a natural fit for Graduation Alliance — what we do and who we serve," Ron Klausner, Graduation Alliance's Chief Executive Officer, said. "For nearly fifteen years, every one of our employees has been dedicated to the idea that with the right amount of support, both youth and adults — regardless of circumstance — can achieve greater academic success and, in turn, a better life for themselves and their families. Education is one of the key building blocks of sustaining an equitable and just society, and Graduation Alliance is both honored and humbled by our inclusion as a Best for The World honoree."

Certified B Corporations use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy, by meeting the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Fewer than 4,000 organizations worldwide have successfully completed this rigorous process, and Graduation Alliance is both thrilled, and humbled to be included among them.

Working with a variety of government and education entities, Graduation Alliance provides flexible pathways to high school graduation for youth and adults, fosters college and career exploration, and connects job creators to skilled and ready workers. Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has worked with more than 650 state agencies, school districts, community colleges, and workforce boards around the country to recruit, re-enroll, educate, and mentor students through more than one million student interactions.

In addition to its aligned curriculum offerings, Graduation Alliance success comes through a 360-degree approach, involving recruiting, transcript analysis, technology, coaching and mentoring, social emotional learning assessment and intervention, and robust support services.

To obtain B Corp Certification, Graduation Alliance participated in a detailed assessment process, which evaluated everything from operations and business model impact on workers, community, environment, and customers to supply chain, employee benefits and charitable giving. Once approved Certified B Corporationsamend their governance so that, by law, they can make decisions and implement practices that consider not just shareholder value, but the impact on all stakeholders — employees, customers, society, and the environment.

In the wake of the 2020 pandemic, Graduation Alliance is seeing substantial demand for all its service offerings in k-12, higher-ed, adult and workforce development. With the addition of the B Corporation Certification, Graduation Alliance is well positioned to continue its vision of advancing student lives and powering the nation.

