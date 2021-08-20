Graduation Alliance Receives Quality Matters Certification For Course Design Quality

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduation Alliance is committed to serving the needs of individual learners through robust human supports, tech enablement, transparent data/outcomes, and the highest quality curriculum.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduation Alliance is committed to serving the needs of individual learners through robust human supports, tech enablement, transparent data/outcomes, and the highest quality curriculum.

"Beginning In 2017, Graduation Alliance committed to Quality Matters Rubric training, enhancing course quality while providing the best possible learning experiences and outcomes. Because QM is an evidence and research-based benchmark for quality online learning, we made the commitment to pursue the Quality Matters Certification. As a result, Graduation Alliance's core curriculum has successfully been certified through official QM course reviews." Said Dr. Jeffrey Kissinger, Chief Academic Officer at Graduation Alliance.

The QM Certification Mark is the internationally recognized symbol of online and blended course design quality, and represents Graduation Alliance's ongoing commitment to creating learning environments that provide learners with a clear pathway to success. Additionally, the QM standards are directly mapped to the National Standards for Quality Online Learning published by the Aurora Institute, thereby integrating standards from the two most reputable organizations in K-12 online learning.

Last year, we received notice that the Graduation Alliance's instructional design approach was accepted with no required changes; in fact, we received full points, which the reviewer noted was rare. This news came just after twenty-nine of Graduation Alliance's courses received credit approval from the American Council of Education's College Credit .

These events mark the latest steps in our commitment to serving learners who have not seen success through traditional learning and instruction. Graduation Alliance's efforts to remove barriers and increase engagement through high quality curriculum and support continues to drive increased student graduation rates.

Our students are the ultimate beneficiaries of these advancements in curriculum design, focused squarely on providing access to meaningful, quality learning experiences online to foster their success in completing their education and beyond.

ABOUT GRADUATION ALLIANCESince 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, non-profits, workforce development boards and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit www.graduationalliance.com .

ABOUT QUALITY MATTERS

Quality Matters (QM) is the global organization leading quality assurance in online and innovative digital teaching and learning environments. It provides a scalable quality assurance system for online and blended learning used within and across organizations. When you see QM Certification Marks on courses or programs, it means they have met QM Course Design Standards or QM Program Review Criteria in a rigorous review process.

Media Contact: Joanna Camburn

