Graduates Of The DS4A / Empowerment Program Can Now Earn Credits Toward A Degree At Miami Dade College

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and professionals who successfully complete Correlation One's Data Science for All / Empowerment program are now eligible for 16 college credits toward a degree in Data Analytics at Miami Dade College (MDC).

"I am thrilled we are expanding our partnership with SoftBank Group International (SoftBank) and Correlation One to provide students and the community new pathways to careers in data science, one of the fastest growing tech fields right now," said MDC President Madeline Pumariega.

DS4A / Empowerment is a free training program designed to give people from underrepresented groups the opportunity to find their dream job in data-related fields and set them up for success over their careers. The program aims to train 10,000 data science professionals in three years, prioritizing those who identify as Black, Latinx, or LGBTQ+, as well as women and military veterans.

"Correlation One is proud to build on our partnership with MDC and SoftBank through this new avenue to a degree in Data Analytics at MDC," said Sham Mustafa and Rasheed Sabar, Correlation One Co-Founders and Co-CEOs. "Together, we will continue creating equal access to the data jobs of the future by providing these opportunities to those from historically underrepresented communities."

Correlation One has partnered with multiple organizations in Miami to improve access to data skills training and provide job opportunities to underrepresented individuals in the community, including Miami Dade College, SoftBank, Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade Beacon Council, and the City of Miami.

Program participants receive 14 weeks of data analytics training, including working on real case studies and projects submitted by SoftBank's portfolio companies. The program also connects participants with mentors who provide professional development and career coaching. Upon completion of the program, participants will now be eligible to receive up to 16 college credits towards a bachelor's degree in data analytics at MDC.

"In our tech-enabled world, data science knowledge is crucial independent of the career paths that students take," said Laura Gaviria Halaby, Director, Operating Group, SoftBank Group International. "We are excited to see how MDC is embracing this reality and taking the necessary steps to bring Data Science and AI foundations to students, preparing the type of talent that is needed to work at our portfolio companies and beyond."

Correlation One, MDC, and SoftBank will continue building on their partnership to provide data skills training and job opportunities to underrepresented groups across Miami.

About Correlation One Correlation One is a technology company whose mission is to create equal access to the data-driven jobs of tomorrow and believes that data literacy is the most important skill for the future of work. The company makes data fluency a competitive edge through global data science competitions, rigorous data skills assessments, and enterprise-focused data science education.

Correlation One's solutions are used by some of the most elite employers all around the world in finance, technology, healthcare, insurance, consulting, and governmental agencies. Since launching in 2015, Correlation One has built an expert community of 250,000+ data scientists and 600+ partnerships with leading universities and data science organizations in the US, UK, Canada, China, and Latin America.

About Miami Dade College Miami Dade College is the most diverse institution in the nation. There are 167 nations and 63 languages represented in its student body. The college's eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways including associate and baccalaureate degrees, career certificates and apprenticeships. Baccalaureate degree offerings include biological sciences, engineering, data analytics, information systems technology, education, public safety, supervision and management, nursing, physician assistant studies, film and others. MDC is the recipient of many top national awards including the Aspen Prize. As Democracy's College, MDC changes lives through accessible, high quality-teaching and learning experiences. It is the home of the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, the Eig-Watson School of Aviation, The Idea Center, the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, the Cloud Computing Center, the Center for Learning, Innovation and Simulation, the School for Advanced Studies, and the New World School of the Arts, to name a few of its most innovative programs. MDC has been named among the nation's "Great Colleges to Work For" since the program's inception . The College embraces its responsibility to serve as an economic, cultural, and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community. Its alumni and employees contribute more than $3 billion annually to the local economy, and MDC graduates occupy top leadership positions in every major industry. MDC is renowned for its rich cultural programming. It is the home of the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, the National Historic Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, the Tower Theater, Dyer Building, Koubek Center Mansion and Gardens, Live Arts Miami at MDC, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, the Museum of Art and Design, a sculpture park and a large campus art gallery and theater system. MDC has admitted more than 2.5 million students and counting, since it opened its doors in 1960. Approximately 120,000 students are currently enrolled. For more information, visit www.mdc.edu .

About SoftBank GroupThe SoftBank Group invests in breakthrough technology to improve the quality of life for people around the world. The SoftBank Group is comprised of SoftBank Group Corp. ( TOKYO: 9984), an investment holding company that includes stakes in telecommunications, internet services, AI, smart robotics, IoT and clean energy technology providers; the SoftBank Vision Funds, which are investing up to US$100 billion to help extraordinary entrepreneurs transform industries and shape new ones; the SoftBank Latin America Funds, an $8 billion commitment in that region; and the SB Opportunity Fund, a $100 million fund dedicated to investing in enterprises founded by entrepreneurs of color in the U.S.

