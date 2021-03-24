GradeMiners.com Introduces Rush Order Essay-Writing Service

ROSELAND, N.J., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GradeMiners.com is pleased to introduce its new 'rush' order option, offering students who need it an essay writing service in just six hours. The company is a trusted paper-writing service that helps time-crunched students or those struggling with their grades. GradeMiners offers help with both writing essays 'from scratch' and with proofreading students' own papers.

"We offer help for students who are either struggling to meet deadlines, or concerned about their below-average grades," says CEO Stan Brooks. "We have expert writers covering more than 25 subject areas and enjoy a 96% customer satisfaction rate."

GradeMiners promises to meet deadlines with essays that are 100% original and written by experts in a particular subject. Subject areas covered include:

MBA

Nursing

Medical Science

Law

Humanities

Computer Science

English Language

Psychology

If a student's particular subject is not included in the above list, an expert writer for their particular topic will be found for them.

Alternatively, the company offers expert proofreading for student-authored papers, along with a citation generator and plagiarism checker. With 10 years of writing experience, the company enjoys 97% on-time delivery while nine out of 10 students report improved grades after using the service. It offers strict quality control with a money-back guarantee and now offers rapid turnaround times. Students' privacy is guaranteed with secure payments methods in place.

"We understand the difficulties some students experience, especially those unfamiliar with US academic standards and those for whom English may not be their first language," says Brooks. "GradeMiners.com can help with both original writing and proofreading. We can work with your time frame."

For more information on how GradeMiners can help with your next paper, or to select a package, please visit our site. Please note that original essays written by the company's staff are intended for research only and not for academic submission.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grademinerscom-introduces-rush-order-essay-writing-service-301254500.html

SOURCE GradeMiners