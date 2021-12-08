Graco Names Inge Grasdal Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, announced today that Inge Grasdal has been appointed to the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, effective Jan.

In his new role, Grasdal will work closely with Graco's management team to identify growth opportunities in new market spaces and pursue corporate acquisition initiatives.

"With the addition of the Corporate Development role to our leadership team, Graco is backing its initiative to pursue and invest in new acquisition opportunities by adding expertise at the corporate level," said Mark Sheahan, Graco's President and CEO. "Inge's impressive credentials in corporate development, finance and engineering will help drive Graco's strategic objectives and company growth."

Grasdal joins Graco from Ecolab, where he worked as Vice President of Corporate Development since 2018. He has experience partnering with business leadership and key stakeholders to develop both organic and inorganic growth strategies by sourcing deals, executing strategic analysis and leading dozens of successful corporate transactions to date. Prior to joining Ecolab, Grasdal worked as the Senior Director in 3M Company's corporate development team, leading mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for the Health Care Business Group and as a Vice President of Investment Banking at Piper Jaffray Co. where he executed M&A, private placement and public offering transactions in the consumer, industrials and clean tech sectors.

Grasdal holds an MBA in Finance and Strategy from the University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management and a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota Institute of Technology.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

