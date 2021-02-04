Graco Finalizes Purchase Of Land In Dayton, Minnesota

Graco Inc. (GGG) - Get Report, a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, announces it has purchased approximately 100 acres of undeveloped land in Dayton, Minnesota. The parcels, which are part of the French Lake Industrial Center, are flanked by West French Lake Road to the north and east, and Brockton Lane North to the west.

Graco, headquartered in Minneapolis, also operates facilities in Anoka and Rogers, Minnesota as well as around the world. The Dayton campus is a couple of miles from each of Graco's two existing buildings in Rogers. The land will support Graco's sustained growth by allowing two of its three business divisions currently operating in Minneapolis to relocate.

"We're thankful to be in a position to invest in this expansion and look forward to offering our divisions the space they need to keep designing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing our leading technology to customers worldwide," said Angela Wordell, Graco's Executive Vice President of Operations and President of its Worldwide Oil and Natural Gas Division. "Thank you to the City of Dayton, Greater MSP and Xcel Energy for their assistance in making this project a reality."

Graco intends to begin development of a 500,000-square-foot facility along West French Lake Road to be completed by late 2022 as the first phase. Graco is currently collaborating on this project with general contractor McGough, architectural services firm HGA and project management services by Tegra.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005116/en/