Grace To Participate In Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Chemicals, Agriculture, And Packaging Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) - Get Report today announced that Bill Dockman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jeremy Rohen, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Chemicals, Agriculture, and Packaging Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

The investor presentation related to this conference can be accessed at investor.grace.com on the day of the conference.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company's two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,000 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

