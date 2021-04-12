Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology To Enter Engineering Pte Ltd.

COLUMBIA, Md., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) - Get Report, the leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) process technology, has licensed its UNIPOL ® PP Process Technology to the new MTO Gas Chemical Complex located in the Bukhara region of Uzbekistan to Enter Engineering. The UNIPOL ® PP Technology facility is expected to be launched by-2025 and will include one reactor line with the capability to produce 257KTA of polypropylene.

Enter Engineering Pte. Ltd., one of the largest construction companies in the region, will act as a licensee on behalf of the JV Jizzakh Petroleum LLC who will own and operate the Gas Chemical Complex.

Grace's all gas-phase UNIPOL ® PP Process Technology delivers technology, innovation, and services for plant lifetime performance. The versatile process technology provides the broadest range of PP homopolymers, random copolymers, and impact copolymers in the industry. The UNIPOL ® PP technology process is a state-of-the-art engineering technology that achieves mechanical and operational simplicity and delivers leading total installed cost and operating expense, accelerated project schedules, fast startups, grade transitions, and business results. The process technology, coupled with Grace's proprietary catalyst and donor systems and the UNIPOL UNIPPAC ® process control software, allows for maximum performance.

"We welcome Enter Engineering and Jizzakh Petroleum into the UNIPOL ® PP Technology Family and we are excited to launch our first UNIPOL ® PP process technology in Uzbekistan," Laura Schwinn, President of Grace's Specialty Catalysts business said. Schwinn added, "We are committed to their success and our team of experts are ready to support this project for years to come - from construction to ongoing operations and optimization. We look forward to seeing Jizzakh Petroleum becoming the premier supplier of polypropylene resins in the region."

All UNIPOL ® PP Technology licensees can take advantage of Grace's PPartner Program™ which provides continuous process and product improvements, access to global technical services, catalyst development updates, and ongoing support for the lifetime of the plant.

Visit Grace's website for more information about Grace polyolefin catalysts and process technology .

About Grace's UNIPOL ® PP Process Technology

Grace is the leading supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and has the broadest portfolio of polyolefin catalyst technologies of any independent polyethylene/polypropylene catalyst producer. Grace is an industry leader in offering UNIPOL ® PP Process Technology, 6th Generation non-phthalate CONSISTA ® catalysts and donors, and UNIPOL UNIPPAC ® Process Control software. UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC ® are trademarks of The Dow Chemical Company or an affiliated company of Dow. W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. and/or its affiliates are licensed to use the UNIPOL ® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC ® trademarks in the area of polypropylene.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company's two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 70 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

