Grace Congratulates UNIPOL® PP Technology Licensee, Braskem, For First Year Of Successful Operation

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace), the leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) process technology, is pleased to announce that its UNIPOL ® PP technology licensee, Braskem, has successfully completed one year of commercial production at its newest, world-class 450 KTA polypropylene production line in La Porte, Texas.

Grace provided state-of-the-art PP design technology and innovations to meet Braskem's need to manufacture a wide breadth of polypropylene products for its customers. The La Porte commercial production line has the capability to produce a full range of homopolymer, random copolymer, and impact copolymer products. In accordance with Grace and Braskem's shared commitment to sustainability, the plant was also designed with a focus on key ecological markers such as air emissions, water usage, energy efficiency, and waste reduction.

Mark Nikolich, Braskem America CEO, commented, "Braskem's first full year of commercial operations at our newest world class polypropylene line in La Porte, Texas, exceeded our expectations for quality and performance at a time in the industry when our clients needed us most. Our decision to invest in North America's largest polypropylene production facility reflects our commitment to our leadership position in the U.S. market and more importantly, enhancing our ability to meet the current and future needs of our clients. The enhanced production capabilities from this new facility proved critically important as supply in the North American polypropylene industry faced many challenges during the past year."

"As the leader in polypropylene process technology, the Grace team proved again that our commitment to our customers' success is the key to our success," said Grace's Laura Schwinn, President, Specialty Catalysts. "We will continue to deliver value to Braskem with the support needed to run the largest polypropylene production line in the Americas."

Chris Bland, Vice President Manufacturing, Braskem America, also added, "Grace provided us with unparalleled experience and on-site support during the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure that the La Porte facility was commissioned to produce all required products on a tight timeline."

Grace provided pre-commissioning and start-up support to ensure the safe and efficient commissioning of the first reactor. Subsequently, Braskem was able to go straight into commercial production with the first reactor and received continued support to ensure smooth start-up of the second reactor for impact copolymer production.

In addition to using Grace's UNIPOL ® PP Process Technology and advanced catalyst systems, Braskem's investment in the UNIPOL UNIPPAC ® Process Control Software, provides Braskem with a truly customized solution for control and optimization of the plant.

About Grace's UNIPOL ® PP Technology

UNIPOL ® PP technology provides licensees with a competitive advantage, allowing them to successfully participate in today's highly competitive global polypropylene market. The UNIPOL ® PP technology family, with over 100 reactor lines licensed worldwide, manufacture the broadest range of PP homopolymers, random copolymers and impact copolymers in the industry with a choice of close to 300 standard grades.

Product and economic performance is derived from the unique combination of Grace's proprietary UNIPOL ® PP process technology, CONSISTA ® catalyst and donor systems, UNIPOL UNIPPAC ® Process Control System, and on-going global technical service & support. All UNIPOL ® PP technology licensees can take advantage of Grace's strong, long-term commitment to ensure their success through continuous catalyst, donor, and product innovations, for the lifetime of the plant.

The UNIPOL ® PP process technology is an all gas-phase, state-of-the-art engineering design that provides mechanical and operational simplicity and delivers lower total installed cost, lower operating expense, accelerated project schedules, rapid startups and efficient product transitions.

The process technology, coupled with Grace's proprietary 6 th Generation non-phthalate CONSISTA ® catalyst and donor systems, comprehensive technical services, and the UNIPOL UNIPPAC ® Process Control System provide our customers with an unparalleled advantage that enables them to achieve optimum PLANT LIFETIME PERFORMANCE™ and better business results. UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® are trademarks of The Dow Chemical Company or an affiliated company of Dow. W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. and/or its affiliates are licensed to use the UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® trademarks in the area of polypropylene.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a global leader in specialty chemicals. The company's two industry-leading business segments—Catalyst Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,300 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

