Grab A Slice & Support Canadian Farmers: Pizza Pizza Adopts The Blue Cow Logo

OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) and Pizza Pizza Limited are pleased to announce that the iconic Blue Cow logo will be showcased in select Pizza Pizza marketing campaigns nationwide. A symbol of Canadian pride and high quality, the Blue Cow assures Pizza Pizza's customers that the mozzarella cheese topping they know and love is made with 100% Canadian milk.

"No fewer than nine out of 10 Canadians recognize the logo, found on 8,600 products, and we are excited to welcome Pizza Pizza into our Blue Cow family of more than 500 brands and three dozen restaurant chains," says Dairy Farmers of Canada President Pierre Lampron. "DFC looks forward to partnering with Pizza Pizza as it expands across the country, further supporting our commitments behind the Blue Cow that have made it one of Canada's most trusted brands."

DFC and Pizza Pizza share many of the same values around food quality, animal care, sustainability and community involvement, important factors that consumers consider when making purchasing decisions. Now more than ever, Canadians increasingly want to trust where their food comes from and they seek assurance that their values are reflected in the brands they support.

"Customers know the Blue Cow and now they can support Canadian farmers by grabbing a slice of their favourite pizza," says Adrian Fuoco, Vice President, Marketing, Pizza Pizza Limited. "Canadian-owned-and-operated since 1967, Pizza Pizza is a homegrown success story, enriching the livelihoods of over 700 local franchisees, and the Blue Cow reaffirms our strong ties to hardworking Canadian farmers and small business owners."

The Blue Cow logo rollout began in Ontario this spring and will spread across all Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 locations throughout Canada later this year.

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADADairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits.

ABOUT PIZZA PIZZA LIMITEDFor more than 50 years, Pizza Pizza Limited has been guided by a vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation and community involvement. With more than 700 locations across Canada, the company is Canada's pizza pioneer and a quick-service restaurant leader, operating two banners - Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 - that deliver quality food choices, diverse menus and exciting promotions for all tastes, lifestyles and budgets.

