August 17, 2021
GP Transco Named An Inc. 5000 Company For The 5th Time

The innovative trucking company has been the topic of discussion in the industry for the past few years, being named a Crain's Fast 50 Company five times, Smart-Trucking's Best Company to Drive For in 2020 and 2021, CDLlife's Best Company to Work For, and more.
JOLIET, Ill., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  GP Transco, a growing over-the-road trucking and logistics company, earned a position on the Inc. 5000 listing for the fifth time with a growth rate of 65%, ranking at #4,334. 

Inc. 5000 is an annual publication that lists privately-held companies for outstanding growth - "If entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of an economy, consider Inc.'s ranking of 5,000 companies America's circulatory system. Our annual report looks at these fast-growing innovators--and how they made our list." - Inc. 5000.

"Earning an Inc. 5000 listing for the fifth time is a testament to the hard work of our drivers, office staff, and shop mechanics," said Dominic Zastarskis, CEO of GP Transco. "Despite our growth, it is a priority for us here at GP Transco to not lose sight of what brought us to where we are today - the fair treatment of our staff and drivers, always thinking outside of the box in terms on innovation and technology, and providing our customers with top-of-the-line service and support". 

The 520 truck carrier has been a topic of discussion on a number of listings including Crain's Fast 50, a #1 company on the Truck Drivers Salary Top-10 list, Smart-Trucking's Best Company to Work for in 2020 and 2021, and now, Inc. 5000 for the fifth time.

About the Company:

GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States and Canada. As an EPA SmartWay Carrier Partner with over 500 trucks and over 700 trailers, the company utilizes state-of-the-art technologies and modern workflows in order to provide clients with industry-leading freight transportation solutions.

Media Contact: Sergey Bort, Vice President of Marketing & Strategic Business Development | sergey@GPtransco.com

SOURCE GP Transco