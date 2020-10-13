Goya Announces $80 Million Expansion Of Manufacturing And Distribution Capacity At Its Brookshire Texas Facility

BROOKSHIRE, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, is proud to announce a $80 million expansion of its manufacturing and distribution facility in Brookshire, Texas.

BROOKSHIRE, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, is proud to announce a $80 million expansion of its manufacturing and distribution facility in Brookshire, Texas. The expansion includes the purchase of new, state of the art food processing equipment that will enable the company to double production capacity in order to meet the increased consumer demand for its products.

"Goya is committed to meeting increased consumer demand for our products from all consumers across the United States and abroad. We are grateful for the overwhelming support of the Goya brand and we are fortunate to be able to give back to communities around the globe donating millions of pounds of food through our Goya Gives program," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

This investment supports the production of Goya's authentic, high-quality, and nutritious product line including the company's expanded organic offerings.

Goya's Texas facility that sits on a 130-acre farm has served as the prime hub for the manufacturing and distribution of Goya products in the West, and provides key access to a skilled workforce, a favorable business climate, railroad transportation, and a launching pad for global export.

To learn more about Goya Gives, please visit: www.goya.com

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

SOURCE Goya Foods, Inc.