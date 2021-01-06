GovPilot Named To Government Technology Magazine's 2021 Top 100 List For Fourth Consecutive Year

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, GovPilot ( www.govpilot.com ), a Hoboken, New Jersey based company has been recognized as a top 100 "Gov Tech" company by Government Technology Magazine. The GovTech 100 is an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology as a compendium of 100 companies focused on making a difference in, and providing services to state and local government agencies across the United States.

"It is an honor to be included among the GovTech 100 for the fourth consecutive year." - Michael Bonner, CEO

Founded in 2014, GovPilot provides a cloud-based SaaS government management platform specifically designed for local governments. The company offers more than 125 modules, purpose-built and anchored at the block-and-lot level via a GIS map, which enable governments to provide constituent services such as public record requests, inspections, licensing, tax assessment, public works, and more, in a secure, digital environment. GovPilot enables local governments to realize greater efficiency and provide a convenient constituent experience by eliminating antiquated paper processes, and replacing the functions of disparate single-use legacy platforms with a single all-in-one system. In utilizing GovPilot, governments are able to unify and access data across departments in real-time, 24/7 from any location. The result is efficient operations, ensured business continuity, and data-based decision-making that increases productivity and convenience.

"It is an honor to be included among the GovTech 100 for the fourth consecutive year.", said GovPilot Founder and CEO, Michael Bonner. "Especially given all of the challenges that 2020 has posed to our fellow citizens and local governments across the U.S. this recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team, and to the trust that our clients from across the country have placed in us. GovPilot's mission is to empower local governments to better serve their constituents and operate efficiently. We are proud to provide a platform that has enabled business continuity for local governments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

While the government technology sector has grown significantly over the past five years, according to Government Technology Magazine, 2020 was an unprecedented year of rapid change and disruption which saw gov tech companies rapidly adapt their services and solutions to help state and local government agencies navigate the uncertainty.

"2020 has shown us the critical role that gov tech firms such as GovPilot play in supporting the efforts of local and state governments to provide efficient operations and continued services no matter the circumstances. GovPilot was purpose built from the ground up, incorporating input and feedback from real-world users, and that approach has enabled our team to provide best-in-class products and service in working with local governments during these unprecedented times," said James Delmonico, the company's Vice President of Product.

CEO, Michael Bonner added, "This is a meaningful time to be in the gov tech field, and we are thrilled to be included in the GovTech 100 list among so many other innovative established and startup companies."

About GovPilot: GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for four consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based platform was built with the sole purpose of enabling local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 100 operational and constituent service processes on one system.

To learn more, visit www.govpilot.com and like/follow on social media @GovPilot.

To read Government Technology's press release click here . To view the full 2021 GovTech 100 list, click here .

Media Contact: Evan Achiron, Director of Marketing & Communications evan@govpilot.com800-491-6732

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/govpilot-named-to-government-technology-magazines-2021-top-100-list-for-fourth-consecutive-year-301201755.html

SOURCE GovPilot