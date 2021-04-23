GoVirtualOffice Promotes Mark Mueller, Todd Parrish, Andy Zinkle And Jaime Zdroik To Partner

MADISON, Wis., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- goVirtualOffice (GVO), a top NetSuite Solution Provider based in Waunakee and Dodgeville, WI is pleased to announce the promotion of Mark Mueller, Todd Parrish, Andy Zinkle and Jamie Zdroik to the position of Partner within the company. goVirtualOffice is one of the largest NetSuite Partners in North America dedicated exclusively to NetSuite implementations and ongoing services with over 35 employees.

After 6 years at GVO, Mark Mueller was promoted to run a new division, Managed Consulting Services. Previously, he managed GVO's largest division, Professional Services. Mark's team will launch Boost to help customers capitalize on NetSuite's functionality. Boost is set to launch in early summer 2021.

In addition, Todd Parrish was promoted to Partner. Todd has worked as an Application Consultant, Business Consultant and has been instrumental in the growth of GVO's eCommerce solutions. Todd will focus on launching a New Products division that includes several micro verticals for CPA Firms, Life Sciences, Medical Devices, and Air Filtration Services.

With the continuous growth of goVirtualOffice, Andy Zinkle was appointed as the Partner to manage project execution. Andy previously worked in business and financial management for more than two decades. During 5 years at GVO, he has served as the leader of a team focusing on implementation and support of NetSuite.

Lastly, Jamie Zdroik will head up the Client Success Team, helping GVO's clients navigate through internal processes and continuously improve them. Jamie has been with the company for 5 years. He has a broad background in manufacturing and distribution.

"We've continued to grow as a company because of the team's effort and their caliber of talent. Our new partners' roles will ensure we keep our service level to our customers and carry the team into the future as we grow. All of our partners have been exceptional leaders. Their hard work and talent helped set us apart and create more opportunities for our customers and employees. We are delighted to have talent to promote from within when needed," said Jared Burke, the firm's Managing Partner.

About goVirtualOffice (GVO) goVirtualOffice , sells and implements cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software that runs on the NetSuite platform. goVirtualOffice enables companies and organizations of all sizes to make dramatic gains in efficiency and productivity by improving the way they organize and manage their business processes and fit for use reporting. More than 24,000 customers worldwide use NetSuite to manage their business. For more information, visit us at goVirtualOffice.com , the GVO blog and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

