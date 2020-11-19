Governor Polis Proclaims Dec. 8 As Colorado Gives Day

ARVADA, Colo., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Gives Day, a statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy through online giving, is scheduled for 24 hours on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Governor Polis proclaimed Dec. 8 as Colorado Gives Day, one of the nation's largest online giving events. Colorado Gives Day encourages support and gratitude to Colorado's nonprofits that work tirelessly year-round to sustain Colorado communities.

"Many nonprofits have served as first responders during COVID and it has placed a tremendous burden on their resources. Other nonprofits, like museums and theaters, have lost revenue because of the shut down and social distancing," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation, the organization that runs the event. "Colorado Gives Day is our chance to support and show gratitude for the nonprofits that keep Colorado wonderful. They need us more than ever this year."

Since its inception in 2010, Colorado Gives Day has raised $257 million for Colorado nonprofits, making it among the most successful giving days in the nation. Last year alone, donors gave more than 165,407 individual donations to 2,610 nonprofits totaling $40 million, breaking all previous records.

"As a longtime corporate partner, it's been an honor to witness the growth in statewide giving year after year and the monumental impact it's made on our communities," said Brian Larson, Regional President of FirstBank. "The $40 million raised in 2019 goes a long way toward supporting Colorado nonprofits, and we're hopeful Colorado Gives Day 2020 will have an even greater impact."

Donors can search for local nonprofits on ColoradoGives.org to learn more and donate on Colorado Gives Day. Donations can also be scheduled now to process on Colorado Gives Day, and all donations, including scheduled donations, will be boosted by an incentive fund of more than $1 million.

