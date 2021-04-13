Governor Mike Huckabee To Speak At 2nd Annual Bridge Women's Center Gala To Support Life

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Women's Center will be hosting its 2nd Annual Gala on May 13, 2021 at The Meadow Wood in Randolph, New Jersey. The evening will feature a message from resolutely pro-life Keynote Speaker Governor Mike Huckabee, American politician and Christian minister. Also among those to share for the evening will be Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks.

"Save the Storks is incredibly honored to come alongside Bridge Women's Center. Executive Director Debbie Biskey and the Bridge Women's Center team have utilized the power of the Stork Bus to reach women at their time of greatest need and we are so blessed to see the positive impact this mobile medical unit has made in the community. Women are now empowered to choose life because of Bridge Women's Center!" Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks

Bridge Women's Center is the Mobile Pregnancy Center of Calvary Old Bridge in Old Bridge, New Jersey. Last May the Center hit the road to fight abortion on the frontlines in the custom Mercedes Sprinter built by Save the Storks. Hannah, as the Unit is affectionately called, has been used in the saving of over 100 babies' lives this past year and now Bridge Women's Center is teaming up with Save the Storks once again to build a second Unit.

Raising the funds to offset the cost of the second Unit, in addition to supporting women and families who have chosen life, is crucial to the Center. Not only does Bridge Women's Center meet women at the clinics, the Center also shares the love and hope of the Gospel while coming alongside them for life. Counseling services, insurance and housing programs, medical insurance, and even education and employment options are all part of its mission.

Others who will be sharing at the 2nd Annual Gala include Calvary Old Bridge Senior Pastor Lloyd Pulley, the Center's Medical Director John Lundberg, and Executive Director Debbie Biskey. Also included will be a testimony of a mother directly impacted by the work the Center is doing.

For more information, tickets, and sponsorships, visit bridgewomenscenter.com.

Contact: Debbie Biskey 848-218-2414 dbiskey@ccob.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/governor-mike-huckabee-to-speak-at-2nd-annual-bridge-womens-center-gala-to-support-life-301268054.html

SOURCE Bridge Women's Center