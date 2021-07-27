Governor Gianforte And Congressional Delegation To Mark Launch Of Rimrock Concierge: A Remote Care Management Treatment Program Helping Providers Manage Substance Abuse In Billings And Nationally

New Digital Care Coordination Therapeutic Allows Rimrock to Monitor and Communicate with Individuals in Treatment Court or Re-Entering into the Community

BILLINGS, Mont., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Greg Gianforte, the Montana Congressional Delegation of Senators Tester and Daines, and Representative Matt Rosendale will join Rimrock and GoMo Health in marking the Rimrock Concierge program for individuals who are struggling with addiction and in treatment court or returning home after incarceration.

The program will be released nationally at a launch event, Montana's Youth Connections Substance Abuse Prevention Academy and will showcase the Rimrock Concierge, a mobile-delivered ongoing engagement program designed to support those in treatment. The Concierge is a digital solution that augments the services delivered during in-person treatment through the state corrections system. The program is a marriage of excellent treatment services, forward thinking political willpower, and BehavioralRx, a personalized science of engagement - complimenting each other in delivering support in an ongoing rotation and delivered, on request by participant, in their moments of need. To demo the program, text SILVERLEAF to 43386.

"Montanans who work in treatment court, corrections, and addiction treatment have built and deployed a solution which will save lives, reunite families, and reduce recidivism," said Montana Governor Greg Gianforte. "They are dedicated to help Montanans rebuild their lives by getting clean, sober, and healthy. Recovery Pathways is the result of all three branches of government working together with the best private sector treatment providers and cutting-edge technology to treat addiction as it should be treated, as a disease."

Nationally branded as Recovery Pathways, the program will augment the treatment provided by Rimrock to those who have been diverted from trial or are returning to the community. Its long been known that failure to prep someone for community re-entry especially by leaving substance use disorder untreated will have an unreasonably high risk for re-offense.

"As a treatment court partner providing services, we have long envisioned the cooperation, support and synergy that is launching today in Montana and nationally," said Coralee Schmitz, Chief Operating Officer, Rimrock. "The GoMo Health personalized engagement platform enables us to embrace mobile technology to focus on ongoing healing and nurturing of positive behaviors. I am so proud of our Governor and Senators who are actively supporting and endorsing this solution for the people in our state."

"Treatment court judges need as many tools as possible to serve participants with substance use disorders," said Judge Mary Jane Knisely. "Accountability coupled with treatment enhancements assist the court in halting recidivism and encouraging life-long recovery," she said.

To extend and scale the services being provided in treatment programs, courts and providers have united to deliver this personalized remote care management program to program participants allowing interactive, periodic check ins throughout the day - prompted by the provider or the participant. A regimen of text messages is sent based on each user's personal determinants; and feedback to surveys and assessments that gage their outlook, mood, stress, and potential behavioral triggers is monitored by the highly intelligent GoMo platform. Responses are triaged through the GoMo Health bot, with those identified as potential adverse events needing human intervention escalated to a social worker, case manager or other pre-designated member of the care team. This model enables the care team to keep in regular contact with program participants, no matter where they are, as they navigate the struggles of early recovery and new community life. This model of constant communication and support is a major incremental step in sharpening the approach to each individual and their unique needs. The tools developed by GoMo Health have been used with great success in other clinical areas including diabetes, cancer, heart disease and maternal/child health.

Launching in Montana, the Recovery Pathways program will serve as an example for any county or state in the nation that wishes to adopt it in their community. The elements of clinical care and communication that are the foundation of this program can be provided remotely by Rimrock staff in Billings and New Jersey where Gold Group is headquartered. Request for demos can come from corrections staff, treatment court judges or providers like Rimrock who are the private sector resource contacted to courts and corrections departments.

