Governor General Announces 61 New Appointments To The Order Of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, today announced 61 new appointments to the Order of Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, today announced 61 new appointmentsto the Order of Canada. The new member list includes 1 Companion (C.C.), 13 Officers (O.C.) and 47 Members (C.M.). Recipients will be invited to accept their insignia at a ceremony to be held at a future date.

About the Order of CanadaCreated in 1967, the Order of Canada is one of our country's highest honours. Presented by the governor general, the Order honours people whose service shapes our society; whose innovations ignite our imaginations; and whose compassion unites our communities.

More than 7 000 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order of Canada. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and have taken to heart the motto of the Order: DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country"). The striking, six-point white enamel insignia they wear symbolizes our northern heritage and our diversity, because no two snowflakes are alike.

Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada. For more information about the Order of Canada program, visit www.gg.ca/en/honours/canadian-honours/order-canada .

About the Chancellery of HonoursBestowment of Distinctions by the governor general are the result of nominations submitted by the general public to the Chancellery of Honours. The Chancellery of Honours administers more than 30 different distinctions, which are awarded to worthy Canadians each year, notably the Order of Canada, Decorations for Bravery, Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division), Polar Medal and the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers.

All nominations from the public are researched by the Chancellery of Honours and presented to independent advisory councils and committees throughout the year. The advisory bodies consider nominations and recommend to the governor general to appoint or award.

With their keen insights and knowledge of their community, every Canadian is invited to learn about these programs and to submit a nomination for an inspiring community leader, a dedicated volunteer or an individual who is bettering their life. For more information visit www.gg.ca/en/honours .

The list of recipients, with short citations, can be found below or on the following webpage (with photos): https://www.gg.ca/en/activities/2020/governor-general-announces-61-new-appointments-order-canada.

A backgrounder on the Order of Canada is attached.

Follow GGJuliePayette on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

RECIPIENTS' CITATIONS

COMPANION OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Robert Daniel Steadward, C.C., A.O.E. Edmonton, Alberta

For his lifelong dedication to propelling the Paralympic movement forward on a global scale.

This is a promotion within the Order.

OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

John Borrows, O.C. Victoria, British Columbia

For his scholarly work on Indigenous rights and legal traditions, which have had a significant impact across Canada and abroad.

Helen M. Burt, O.C. Vancouver, British Columbia

For her life-altering research on drug delivery systems, for her leadership at the University of British Columbia and for her community engagement.

John Challis, O.C. West Vancouver, British Columbia

For his seminal contributions to the field of obstetrics and gynaecology, and to health research and innovation in Canada and abroad.

Elizabeth A. Edwards, O.C. Toronto, Ontario

For her foundational contributions to bioremediation and for amplifying the value of cross disciplinary collaboration.

Peter E. Gilgan, O.C., O.Ont. Toronto, Ontario

For his exceptional commitment to health care, the well-being of children and community building, as one of Canada's leading philanthropists.

This is a promotion within the Order.

J. Edward Johnson, O.C.Montréal, Quebec

For his determining role in one of the country's largest financial groups and for his sound governance in the field of education.

Daniel Heath Justice, O.C. Halfmoon Bay, British Columbia

For his prolific contributions to the field of contemporary Indigenous studies in Canada and abroad.

Vivian McAlister, O.C. London, Ontario

For his seminal contributions to and leadership in the military and civilian surgical communities, as a medical practitioner, researcher and educator.

Antony David John Penikett, O.C. Vancouver, British Columbia

For his contributions as a teacher, negotiator and public servant, and for his human rights activism.

The Honourable Lynn Smith, O.C., Q.C. Vancouver, British Columbia

For her extensive and pioneering contributions to the Canadian legal system as a lawyer, academic and judge.

Daniel John Taylor, O.C. Toronto, Ontario

For his achievements as an internationally renowned opera singer and for his commitment to mentoring the next generation of Canadian singers.

Yanick Villedieu, O.C., C.Q. Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly, Quebec

For his illustrious career as a science journalist and his ability to distill complex issues into simple terms, which enabled him to demystify science for generations of Canadians.

Lori Jeanne West, O.C. Edmonton, Alberta

For her leadership in the field of organ transplantation and donation, notably for her breakthrough research in infant heart transplantation.

MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Mary S. Aitken, C.M. Toronto, Ontario

For her leading entrepreneurship in the financial sector and for her dedication to reducing gender disparity in Canadian business.

Yaprak Baltacıoğlu, C.M. Ottawa, Ontario

For her long-standing contributions to Canada's public service, having distinguished herself in several leadership roles.

Arthur Frank-Art Bergmann, C.M.Rocky View County, Alberta

For his indelible contributions to the Canadian punk music scene, and for his thought-provoking discourse on social, gender and racial inequalities.

Guy Berthiaume, C.M. Laval, Quebec

For his leadership in the preservation of our collective heritage and for making it more accessible to all Canadians.

Myer Bick, C.M.Côte Saint-Luc, Quebec

For his exemplary leadership in fundraising for health establishments, as well as for his multifaceted community service.

Carolle Brabant, C.M.Montréal, Quebec

For her innovative leadership at the helm of Telefilm Canada and for supporting diverse and emerging filmmakers.

Michael S. W. Bradstreet, C.M. Vittoria, Ontario

For his leadership in the protection of natural habitats and for his innovative bird conservation initiatives.

John W. Brink, C.M. Edmonton, Alberta

For promoting and preserving Blackfoot culture through his roles as archaeologist, curator and author.

Barbara Elizabeth Butler, C.M. Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia

For her contributions to the musical landscape of Nova Scotia, notably through her promotion of numerous concert series across the province.

James Casey, C.M., M.S.M. Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

For his leading business acumen in Canadian manufacturing, and for his active involvement in the energy, agriculture and health sectors.

Brian Cherney, C.M.Montréal, Quebec

For his lifelong devotion to Canadian music, as an internationally renowned composer, educator and scholar.

Gina Parvaneh Cody, C.M. North York, Ontario

For her long-standing career as an engineer and business leader, and for being a trailblazer for women in the field.

David Cooper, C.M. Vancouver, British Columbia

For his innovative contributions to Canadian performance photography and for his dedicated mentorship of emerging artists.

Michel Cusson, C.M.Montréal, Quebec

For his role in the evolution of jazz across Canada and for his acclaimed contributions to the entertainment industry.

Rita Davies, C.M. Toronto, Ontario

For her leadership at the helm of several cultural organizations and for her steadfast devotion to the arts.

Serge Demers, C.M. Lac-des-Aigles, Quebec

For his multidisciplinary research into marine ecosystems and for his leadership within several marine science organizations.

Stanley Louis Dragland, C.M. St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

For his contributions to Canadian literature as a writer, publisher and editor, and for his distinguished career as an English professor.

L. David Dubé, C.M. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

For his contributions to business and for his multifaceted philanthropic involvement within his community.

Jacalyn Duffin, C.M. Kingston, Ontario

For her leadership as an academic and mentor in the field of medical history.

John Grigsby Geiger, C.M. Toronto, Ontario

For his fiction and non-fiction work, and for his steadfast commitment to celebrating the diversity of Canada's geography, history and heritage.

Susan R. George Bahl, C.M. Toronto, Ontario

For her pioneering contributions to the fields of molecular pharmacology and neuroendocrinology.

Vivek Goel, C.M. Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions as an academic and administrator who is committed to the advancement of public health services, evidence-based health care and research innovation.

Gary Gullickson, C.M. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

For advancing the music and arts communities in Saskatoon, as a renowned choir director and educator.

John Hartman, C.M. Lafontaine, Ontario

For enriching Canadian contemporary art by bringing landscapes and cityscapes to life on printing plates, canvas and paper.

Father James Lassiter Holland, C.M., A.O.E. Edmonton, Alberta

For his dedicated service to Indigenous communities in Edmonton and for his commitment to reconciliation and inclusion.

Sally Horsfall Eaton, C.M., C.D. Toronto, Ontario

For her leadership and philanthropy, notably in the health care and education sectors, and for her advocacy on behalf of people with disabilities.

Raymond Ivany, C.M., O.N.S. Wolfville, Nova Scotia

For his steadfast commitment to higher education and public service in Nova Scotia, as a highly respected community builder.

Michael A. S. Jewett, C.M. Toronto, Ontario

For his life-saving innovations in surgical oncology and for his advocacy of patient-centred clinical care.

Elder Carolyn King, C.M.Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Ontario

For her expertise in community development, her advocacy of Indigenous-led initiatives, and her efforts to improve Canadians' understanding of First Nations.

Robert Krell, C.M. Vancouver, British Columbia

For his contributions to our understanding of mass ethnopolitical violence, and for his advocacy on behalf of Holocaust survivors.

Susan Keiko Langdon, C.M. Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions to the fashion industry as an executive, mentor and educator who has positively impacted Canada's culture and economy.

Larry J. Macdonald, C.M. Okotoks, Alberta

For his business and community leadership, and for his long-time commitment to volunteerism and philanthropy.

The Honourable Louise Mailhot, C.M., O.Q.Montréal, Quebec

For her contributions to the judicial profession, notably for her advocacy of gender equality and the promotion of women in the field.

Marilyn McHarg, C.M., O.Ont. Dundas, Ontario

For her expertise and leadership of global health initiatives supporting underserved communities, notably through Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières.

Cheryl Lisa Meeches, C.M., O.M. Long Plain First Nation, Manitoba

For her multidimensional contributions to Canada's social and cultural landscapes.

Andrew T. Molson, C.M.Montréal, Quebec

For his commitment to business, and for his philanthropy in support of Montréal's education, arts and health sectors.

Geoffrey Molson, C.M., C.Q.Montréal, Quebec

For his entrepreneurial leadership and for his philanthropic contributions, notably through the family's foundation and other local organizations.

Morris Moscovitch, C.M. Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions to the fields of clinical neuropsychology and cognitive neuroscience, notably his ground-breaking memory research.

Ginette Noiseux, C.M.Montréal, Quebec

For her leading expertise in stage direction and costume design, and for her dedicated efforts to showcase emerging Canadian talent.

Leonard Pennachetti, C.M. Beamsville, Ontario

For his key role in developing the Ontario wine industry and for fostering tourism in the Niagara Peninsula region.

Lloyd R. Posno, C.M. Mississauga, Ontario

For his enduring commitment to notable non-profit organizations and for his dedication to the advancement of Indigenous youth.

Heather Ross, C.M. Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions to Canadian cardiac care as a clinician, translational researcher and field leader.

Terry Salman, C.M. West Vancouver, British Columbia

For his contributions to mining exploration, and for his generous philanthropy and community activism.

Brian Segal, C.M. Toronto, Ontario

For his leading business acumen in Canadian academic administration and for supporting numerous charitable endeavours.

Douglas R. Stollery, C.M., Q.C. Edmonton, Alberta

For his wide-ranging contributions to Canada's legal landscape, for his defence of human rights, and for his broad community involvement.

Frances Westley, C.M. New Hamburg, Ontario

For her contributions to the study and application of social innovation in Canada and abroad.

Frances Elizabeth Wright, C.M., A.O.E. Calgary, Alberta

For her lifelong promotion of equal rights and for her advocacy of vulnerable and under-served groups.

ORDER OF CANADA BACKGROUNDER

Established in 1967 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Order of Canada is the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System, and recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. The Order recognizes people in all sectors of Canadian society. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and made a difference to this country.

Motto and Levels

The Order of Canada's motto is DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country"). Her Majesty The Queen is the Sovereign of the Order, and the governor general is the chancellor and Principal Companion of the Order.

Companion -Post-nominal: C.C.recognizes national pre-eminence or international service or achievement;

Officer -Post-nominal: O.C.recognizes national service or achievement; and

Member -Post-nominal: C.M.recognizes outstanding contributions at the local or regional level or in a special field of activity.

Insignia Description

The insignia of the Order is a stylized snowflake of six points, with a red annulus at its centre which bears a stylized maple leaf circumscribed with the motto of the Order, DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country"), surmounted by the Royal Crown. It is struck in fine silver and is composed of three individual pieces: the snowflake, annulus and maple leaf. The colour is added by hand through a unique application of opaque and translucent enamel.

The design of the insignia of the Order of Canada dates from 1967, and is credited to Bruce Beatty, C.M., S.O.M., C.D. The technical drawings used by the Royal Canadian Mint in this new generation of the insignia were developed by the Canadian Heraldic Authority at the Chancellery of Honours, part of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General. The insignia is manufactured by the Mint at its Ottawa facility.

Investiture Ceremony

Following their appointment to the Order of Canada, all Companions, Officers and Members are invited to an investiture ceremony, which is normally held in person, where they are presented with their insignia. Four investiture ceremonies are typically organized each year for groups of approximately 40 appointees.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person investiture ceremonies were postponed indefinitely, which resulted in a greater number of appointees than usual who had not yet participated in an investiture ceremony. As such, the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General organized a virtual investiture ceremony with six appointees of the Order of Canada on December 15, 2020 as a way to continue to recognize outstanding Canadians in an environment that accommodates the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All appointees of the Order are celebrated from the moment their appointments are announced to the moment they receive their insignia. Each member of the Order earns the right to wear the appropriate ribbons or devices, miniatures, and lapel badges, as well as the authorized use of post-nominal letters.

The typical in-person investiture ceremony is a closed event for the recipients, their family and loved ones. Normally, media are invited to attend investiture ceremonies and may be invited to participate in future virtual investiture ceremonies.

Eligibility

All Canadians are eligible for the Order of Canada, with the exception of federal and provincial politicians and judges while in office. The Order's constitution permits non-Canadians to be considered for honorary appointments. Members of the Royal Family, governors general and their spouses are appointed in the extraordinary category. There are no posthumous appointments.

Officers and Members may be elevated within the Order in recognition of further achievement, based on continued exceptional or extraordinary service to Canada. Usually, promotions are considered five years after the first appointment.

Nominations

Any person or group is welcome to nominate a deserving individual as a candidate for appointment to the Order of Canada. Appointments are made on the recommendations of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada, an independent council chaired by the chief justice of Canada. Members of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada reflect the diversity and excellence in Canadian society. Certain members are appointed by virtue of their office; others are appointed for a fixed term to achieve a balanced representation of the various regions of the country.

For more information about the Order of Canada or to nominate someone, visit www.gg.ca/honours.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada