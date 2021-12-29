Governor General Announces 135 Appointments To The Order Of Canada

OTTAWA, Dec. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, announced 135 appointments to the Order of Canada.

OTTAWA, Dec. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, announced 135 appointments to the Order of Canada. The new appointees include 2 Companions (C.C.), 39 Officers (O.C.), 1 honorary Member and 93 Members (C.M.).

The list of appointees, with short citations, can be found here.

They will be presented with their insignia at investiture ceremonies to be held on future dates.

The Order of Canada is one of our highest honours. Created in 1967, it honours people whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations and whose compassion unites our communities.

More than 7 500 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order of Canada. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and have taken to heart the motto of the Order: DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country").

Quote:

" Canada is defined by the people that make up this great country. These most recent nominees to the Order of Canada are shining examples of the commitment and outstanding contributions Canadians have made to the well-being of communities throughout this land, whether it be social, environmental, scientific, economic, cultural or related to mental and physical health. To all of the nominees, congratulations and thank you."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada

Quick Facts

Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada . For more information about the Order of Canada program, visit www.gg.ca/en/honours/canadian-honours/order-canada .

. For more information about the Order of program, visit Appointees to the Order of Canada wear a striking, six-point white enamel insignia that symbolizes Canada's northern heritage and diversity, because no two snowflakes are alike.

wear a striking, six-point white enamel insignia that symbolizes northern heritage and diversity, because no two snowflakes are alike. Bestowment of Honours by the governor general are the result of nominations submitted by the general public to the Chancellery of Honours, which administers more than 30 different distinctions awarded to worthy Canadians each year, notably the Order of Canada , Decorations for Bravery (which celebrates its 50 th anniversary in 2022,) Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division), the Polar Medal and the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers.

Every Canadian is invited to learn about these programs and to submit a nomination for an inspiring community leader, a dedicated volunteer or an individual who is bettering their community, region or the country. For more information visit www.gg.ca/en/honours .

Stay connected:Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

https://www.gg.ca/en/activities/2021/governor-general-announces-135-new-appointments-order-canada

https://www.gg.ca/fr/activites/2021/la-gouverneure-generale-annonce-135-nouvelles-nominations-au-sein-de-lordre-du-canada

SOURCE Governor General of Canada