Governments Of Canada And Quebec Announce Joint Investment To Bring High-speed Internet Access To All Households In Venise-en-Québec

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a joint investment of more than $536,000 from the governments of Canada and Quebec, 855 households in the municipality of Venise-en-Québec, in the Montérégie region, will have access to IHR Télécom services by September 2022. IHR Télécom is also investing to ensure coverage for the entire municipality, bringing the total number of households that will have high-speed Internet access to 1,200.

These investments are being made as part of the federal Universal Broadband Fund (Rapid Response Stream) and the Quebec broadband program (Stream 1).

The announcement was made today by the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport, Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi; Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet); and Benoit Lanciault, CEO of IHR Télécom.

High-speed Internet services are essential in a modern society like Quebec's. The work funded by the federal and provincial governments is a key part of the digital shift in Quebec, contributing to communities' economic and social development.

"High-speed Internet service is essential for everyone living in rural and remote communities. Today's investment will help bring reliable high-speed Internet access to 855 households in Venise-en-Québec. Broadband infrastructure will help create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, and keep people connected to their family and friends. Since 2015, the government has committed more than $688 million for high-speed Internet projects in Quebec. We will continue to make investments like these to help connect every Canadian to the high-speed Internet they need."- The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, Newfoundland and Labrador

"Internet connectivity is one of my priorities, which is why I'm proud to be able to announce the culmination of this project for the residents of Venise-en-Québec. We know that access to a reliable and effective network is essential for developing our businesses, teleworking, studying and staying in contact with loved ones. This announcement is the result of ongoing collaboration with different partners."- The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport, Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi

"We know that the residents of Venise-en-Québec have been waiting a long time for this announcement. Thanks to investments from the two levels of government and IHR, a well-established service provider in the Haut-Richelieu region, residents will be able to benefit from reliable, effective service in the coming months."- Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford

"We are proud to finally be able to respond to the call of Venise-en-Québec residents, who regularly ask us when we will be deploying service to their home." - Benoit Lanciault, CEO, IHR Télécom

has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including .75 billion as part of the Universal Broadband Fund. To date, the Quebec government alone has invested $1.3 billion to accelerate high-speed Internet access for all Quebecers by fall 2022.

