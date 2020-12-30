Governments' Focus On Curbing Urban Air Pollution To Propel Adoption Of Sensor And IoT Technologies In Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: TMR

- Adoption of low-cost portable sensors by industry stakeholders and governments to advance monitoring of air quality, smart IoT-powered devices and drones seeing vast potential in making real-time air pollution response

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Range of air quality monitoring systems have come to the fore to enable government agencies and industry stakeholders to manage the deteriorating the quality of air, especially in urban spaces. New sensor and IoT-based technologies have made inroads which have transformed the way the particulate matter (PM) and hazardous gases are measures and monitored. Low-cost, portable sensors and IoT have enabled acquisition and sharing of the relevant data to concerned government agencies.

A growing number of agencies are collaboratively working to introduce portable sensor systems and devices, notably non-regulatory monitors.

Measuring air quality is especially challenging to stakeholders in low- and middle-income countries, the reason having to do with the inaccessibility of technologies and remoteness of the areas. To this end, research analysts opine, players should adopt innovative technologies such as drone to gather health data. Further, commercial and industrial environments mandate that public health issues arising out of environmental pollution must be addressed with seriousness. The advent of novel technologies such as air sensor technologies is expected to expand the horizon for stakeholders in the air quality monitoring equipment market.

The global the air quality monitoring equipment market is projected to rise at CAGR of ~8% from 2019 to 2027, and reach worth of ~US$ 7.2 Bn by 2027.

Key Findings of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market

Of the various types, outdoor air quality monitoring equipment is seeing rapid adoption

Of the various application areas, air quality monitoring equipment is seeing substantial uptake in industrial segments

Asia Pacific is the leading regional market

is the leading regional market North America and Europe are expected to see remarkable rise in avenues during the forecast period

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The drive for air quality monitoring equipment market comes from the rising health concerns of harmful particulates in air. The growing focus of governments toward addressing public health issues arising out of urban pollution is a key factor in this regard. Air quality also affects workplace productivity significantly, hampering the economic growth of countries.

Low-cost sensors and portable monitoring equipment are changing the growth dynamics substantially. Manufacturers are leaning on introducing IoT devices to meet the needs of regulatory-grade data for pollution in countries.

Integration of AI has expanded the capabilities of air quality monitoring equipment, thereby opening new avenues in the air quality monitoring equipment market.

Industries and commercial establishments are increasingly adopting portable air quality monitors with high accuracy. For instance, industries are adopting ambient air quality monitoring equipment.

Growing launches of new-generation air quality monitoring equipment is also opening value-grab opportunities for manufacturers in the air quality monitoring equipment market.

Growing number of smart city projects is expanding the canvas for equipment manufacturers and vendors to capitalize on avenues. Countries such as the U.K., India , and the U.S. are the forefront of the trend of adopting advanced air quality monitoring for smart cities.

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Competitive Dynamics

Regionally, Asia Pacific dominates the global market. Various environmental protection agencies in the region are leaning on improving the technologies used for monitoring of air quality. Rising numbers of air quality monitoring stations in emerging economies in Asia Pacific are also fueling the growth of the regional market. Also, in recent years, several manufactures have shifted the attention to the region, given the growing number of smart city projects undertaken by governments in the region. A large chunk of the demand for Asia Pacific air quality monitoring equipment comes from industrial facilities.

Stringent implementation of regulatory is one of the key trend that is expected to keep North America and Europe lucrative regions in the global air quality monitoring equipment market.

