Government Subsidy For Onboarding And Retention Of Apprentices And Trainees Expanded

In response to the impacts of COVID-19, the Federal Government last year introduced a range of employer incentives designed to encourage the onboarding and retention of apprentices and trainees

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the government announced the scheme would be expanded for new apprentices and trainees signed up before 30 September 2021. The wage subsidy program is intended to support employers and Group Training Organisations to employ new apprentices and trainees. Labour hire company in Melbourne, AIO Contracting, are helping connect employers and job seekers looking to take advantage of the subsidy.

Providing labour hire in Melbourne, AIO play a crucial role in supporting businesses to manage cash flow challenges and build a pipeline of skilled workers. The Boosting Apprenticeship Commencements (BAC) wage subsidy provides further support for both businesses and employees.

The BAC subsidy supports sustained economic recovery in the engineering and manufacturing industries. Through the scheme, any business or Group Training Organisation that engages an Australian apprentice between 5 October 2020 and 30 September 2021 may be eligible for a subsidy of 50 per cent of wages paid to a new or recommencing apprentice or trainee for a 12-month period from the date of commencement. The maximum amount is $7,000 per quarter for each apprentice or trainee, however there is no cap on the number of eligible apprentices and trainees.

Additional eligibility requirements include the apprentice or trainee undertaking a Certificate II or higher qualification, with the training contract formally approved by the relevant state training authority. The subsidy is available to employers of any size, industry or location.

Widely known as one of the best labour agencies in Melbourne, AIO helps match qualified and experienced professionals to perform trade roles through their labour hire services.

During 2020, many apprentices and trainees lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, particularly in Victoria, the hardest hit state in Australia. When faced with the prospect of unemployment, AIO says many apprentices and trainees turned to a labour hire agency in Melbourne to assist them in undertaking further training and help them with recruitment.

The support provided by the Australian Government to engage new apprentices and trainees continues to accelerate the recovery of the labour market from the impacts of COVID-19.

Related Images

labour-hire-agency.png Labour Hire Agency Labour Hire Agency

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/government-subsidy-for-onboarding-and-retention-of-apprentices-and-trainees-expanded-301295682.html

SOURCE AIO Contracting