Government Of The Bahamas Statement On U.S. Travel Advisory

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas have taken note of the travel advisory issued by the U.S. Department of State, 23 November 2020. The Bahamas is among a large number of countries, including several Caribbean destinations, for which the CDC has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice specific to COVID-19 risk.

Travellers should be aware that The Bahamas joins the United States and countries around the world in aggressive efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. The wellbeing of all persons who live in or visit The Bahamas is of paramount importance, and a number of public health measures, such as mask wearing, physical distancing and hand sanitization, are strictly enforced to protect citizens, residents and visitors alike.

The Bahamas remains open and ready to welcome visitors who comply with travel and entry protocols, and abide by the health and safety regulations that protect the common good. A negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test and a Bahamas Travel Health Visa must be secured prior to travel, and upon entry all persons are required to undergo mandatory monitoring and testing where necessary.

Of note, The Bahamas is not one individual island, but an archipelago with 16 islands available to welcome visitors. This means conditions and instances of the virus, as well as public health measures and restrictions, can vary by island.

Travellers are encouraged to check the status of their island destination, as well as the latest updates, protocols and regulations, by visiting Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

