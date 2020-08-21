Government Of Canada To Appeal The Federal Court Decision On The Safe Third Country Agreement

OTTAWA, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement: "On July 22, 2020, the Federal Court of Canada released its decision in the case of Canadian Council for...

OTTAWA, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement:

"On July 22, 2020, the Federal Court of Canada released its decision in the case of Canadian Council for Refugees v. Canada (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship), 2020 FC 770 .

"The Court ruled in favour of the applicants; however, it has suspended its declaration of the invalidity of the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA) for a period of 6 months, during which time the STCA will remain in effect.

"Today, the Government of Canada filed an appeal to the Federal Court of Appeal as it has assessed that there are factual and legal errors in some of the Federal Court's key findings. There are important legal principles to be determined in this case, and it is the responsibility of the Government of Canada to appeal to ensure clarity on the legal framework governing asylum law.

" Canada has a long and proud tradition of providing protection to those who need it most by offering refuge to the world's most vulnerable people, and the Government of Canada remains firmly committed to upholding a compassionate, fair and orderly refugee protection system. The STCA remains a comprehensive vehicle to help accomplish that, based on the principle that people should claim asylum in the first safe country in which they arrive. Canada continues to engage actively with the United States on the STCA, ensuring that the agreement reflects our commitment with respect to our international obligations, while continuously cooperating on how we manage our shared border."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada