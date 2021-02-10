Government Of Canada Takes Action To Advance Gender Equality In Prince Edward Island

More than $975,000 invested in two projects supporting women and girls in Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis unlike any other. Women have been most affected, facing job losses and reduced hours, and assuming the majority of additional unpaid care work at home. Women's organizations provide vital services to help women and girls across Canada be financially secure, free from violence, and able to participate fully in all aspects of the economy and society.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced an investment of more than $975,000 for two projects supporting women and girls in Prince Edward Island:

Women's Network PEI will receive $616,776 to strengthen organizational capacity and ensure long-term viability. This will allow them to continue to advance gender-equality and support women and girls in the region.

PEI Coalition for Women in Government will receive $360,000 to build capacity, strengthen governance and help support additional fundraising efforts.

Advancing equality for women and girls in Canada is a priority for the Government of Canada. Recognizing the critical role women's and equity-seeking organizations play in creating a stronger, fairer and more inclusive Canada, the Women's Program provides dedicated funding to support their work to ensure that women, girls, and people of all genders have equal access to economic and social opportunities.

Quotes

"When we invest in women's and equality-seeking organizations, we are helping to build a stronger and fairer Canada where everyone has opportunities to reach their full potential. This investment of more than $975,000 from the Government of Canada will help these organizations continue the important work of advancing gender-equality, benefitting all Islanders. Since 2015, our government has invested over $4 million in PEI to help advance gender equality, and create a strong and vibrant women's movement." The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development,

"This financial support for our project "Strengthening our Feminist Foundations" is a game changer for us. Capacity building funding is rare, and with little core funding it has stabilized our organization in unprecedented ways. As a result, we are able to strengthen our internal capacity related to strategic planning, training and continuing education and many other aspects of our work. This funding also allows us to 'weather the storm' related to COVID-19 so we can continue to offer important programs and services — despite the global upheaval caused by the pandemic." Jillian Kilfoil, Executive Director Women's Network PEI

"We are truly grateful to the Government of Canada for providing us with funding for our capacity-building project. This will help tremendously in ensuring the sustainability, adaptability and longevity of our organization, and enable us to better fulfill our mandate in affecting greater gender diversity in decision-making. This project will equip us with the tool and supports to aid and assist women more effectively going forward." Sweta Daboo, Executive Director PEI Coalition for Women in Government

Quick Facts

Budget 2018 announced $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada . Budget 2019 invested a further $160 million over five years, starting in 2019-20, in Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program.

over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across . Budget 2019 invested a further over five years, starting in 2019-20, in Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program. The Women's Program supports eligible women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women in carrying out projects that advance equality and address systemic barriers, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country. In 2023-24, funding available through the Program will total $100 million .

Associated Links

