Government Of Canada Supports New Solar Power Initiative For Hamlet Of Gjoa Haven Arena

GJOA HAVEN, NU, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working together with partners to reduce Northern communities' reliance on diesel for heating and electricity through innovative, locally led solutions, by supporting the use of local renewable energy sources and improving energy efficiency.

Today, the Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, announced that the Northern Responsible Energy Approach for Community Heat and Electricity program (Northern REACHE) has provided the Hamlet of Gjoa Haven $140,000 over two years (2018-2020) for the installation of a 10 kW solar photovoltaic system on the roof of the local arena.

Solar energy is a renewable alternative to fossil fuels and an efficient and economical way to generate electricity. This project is a part of a series of clean energy initiatives that the Hamlet has been pursuing with World Wildlife Fund Canada and Natural Resources Canada's Indigenous Off-diesel Initiative.

The solar photovoltaic system is installed and generating electricity that the arena uses. Additional unused energy will become available for the local power grid, and Qulliq Energy Corporation will provide a credit to the Hamlet of Gjoa Haven, which will help to offset the overall cost of power consumption. The community will monitor its performance through the installation of smart meter technology.

By supporting an emerging Northern solar power industry, the Government is helping to develop capacity, create local jobs, accelerate the shift to clean energy and keep investments in the North by using local resources to build a regional economy. This will support healthier, more sustainable communities across the North and reduce Canada's greenhouse gas emissions.

Through Canada 's climate plan, the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, the Government is working with provinces, territories and Indigenous partners to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build resilience to a changing climate, and support the transition to a clean growth economy.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is working together, in partnership, to tackle climate change and create economic opportunities with Northerners. By supporting the Hamlet of Gjoa Haven in this project, we reduce Northern communities' reliance on diesel for electricity and heating by increasing the use of local renewable energy sources. This project will bring environmental, social and economic benefits and will allow for stronger, healthier, and more sustainable northern communities. By empowering communities in decision-making and supporting their vision for a green future, we are supporting locally led, innovative solutions by the North, for the North."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.Minister of Northern Affairs

"Having clean energy has helped the Hamlet by saving us funds by using solar panels on our buildings."

Megan Porter, Mayor of Gjoa Haven

"QEC proudly offers the net metering program to help Nunavut communities offset their energy use. Gjoa Haven's solar system at the local arena is a prime example of how the territory is actively helping to reduce Nunavut's dependency on diesel fuel and cut carbon emissions. The corporation looks forward to further creating new clean energy opportunities in the future."

Rick Hunt, Acting President and CEO of Qulliq Energy Corporation

Quick facts

CIRNAC's climate change programs have invested over $130 million in 615 unique projects, of which $21.5 million has been delivered through Northern REACHE.

in 615 unique projects, of which has been delivered through Northern REACHE. Through Northern REACHE, the Government of Canada has invested $21.5 million to support 118 projects, assisting communities working to reduce their reliance on diesel fuel. These investments are part of Canada ' s nearly $700 million commitment to help rural and remote communities get off diesel, through programs delivered by Natural Resources Canada and Infrastructure Canada.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada