Government Of Canada Supports Cleantech Innovation And Jobs Growth Across The Country

Strategic investments help position Canada as leader in growing sectors of the low-carbon, sustainable economy OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canada recovers from the global pandemic, the Government of Canada is investing in innovative clean...

Strategic investments help position Canada as leader in growing sectors of the low-carbon, sustainable economy

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canada recovers from the global pandemic, the Government of Canada is investing in innovative clean technologies to grow the greener and cleaner economy of the future. These Canadian companies are advancing our global leadership in the fast-growing clean technology market and helping to create good jobs for Canadians.

Today, the Honourable François- Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, joined Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) Chair Annette Verschuren and SDTC President and CEO Leah Lawrence to announce investments of $44.3 million in 11 Canadian cleantech companies that are leading breakthrough Canadian cleantech innovations.

The funding announced today will support small and medium-sized businesses that are reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing the environmental impacts of energy exploration and production, supporting more sustainable agricultural practices, and responding to a wide range of important challenges.

Among the 11 companies that SDTC is funding today:

Terramera Inc. of Vancouver, British Columbia , will receive $7.9 million to develop a soil carbon validation tool;

, will receive to develop a soil carbon validation tool; Pyrogenesis Canada Inc. of Montreal, Quebec , will receive $0.7 million to pioneer a new plasma process for the production of fumed silica;

, will receive to pioneer a new plasma process for the production of fumed silica; Molded Precision Components of Oro-Medonte, Ontario , will receive $9.3 million for its Pellet-to-Pallet Green Advanced Manufacturing of Plastics initiative;

, will receive for its Pellet-to-Pallet Green Advanced Manufacturing of Plastics initiative; Flyscan System Inc. of Quebec City will receive $1.5 million for an aerial detector of liquid pipeline leaks; and

will receive for an aerial detector of liquid pipeline leaks; and Axine Water Technologies Inc. of Vancouver, British Columbia , will receive $6.2 million for the development and demonstration of a second generation, digitized wastewater treatment system.

The Minister held a virtual roundtable discussion with Canadian cleantech CEOs and entrepreneurs who are receiving SDTC funding to advance their innovations. These cleantech leaders discussed how these technologies are revolutionizing every sector of the economy, from Ecoation's AI-powered greenhouse management system, to QEA Tech's smart drone platform that detects building energy loss, to Environmental Material Science's novel process that accelerates the natural breakdown of pollutants in soil.

Today's support builds on the government's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy , announced in December 2020. The plan included the single largest investment in SDTC since its inception - $750 million over five years - enabling the foundation to support more Canadian entrepreneurs than ever before as they create and commercialize clean technologies and bring Canadian innovations to the world.

Quotes

"Climate change is one of the greatest threats to Canadians and our economy, and Canadian innovation will be a key driver in the fight for a greener and cleaner future. Canadian cleantech innovation will be the driving force behind our green economic recovery. It will not only create thousands of good jobs, but also help build a sustainable future. With the investment we are making today, we are supporting the Canadian innovators who are helping to achieve our ambitious goal of a net-zero economy by 2050."- The Honourable François- Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"It is no surprise Canadian cleantech innovation is one of the best in the world. Today's investment will ensure we continue to strengthen Canadian entrepreneurship and empower cleantech innovators to lead the global path to net zero. Congratulations to all the companies receiving funding today, we are inspired by your commitment and dedication to sustainable development and are proud to support you on this journey." - Leah Lawrence, President and CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada

Quick facts

Roundtable participants in the virtual discussion included Saber Miresmailli, cofounder and CEO of Ecoation Innovative Solutions, Louis Brun , cofounder and CEO of Sollum Technologies, David Yeaman , president and owner of Molded Precision Components, and Nuha Siddiqui , cofounder and CEO of Erthos.

, cofounder and CEO of Sollum Technologies, , president and owner of Molded Precision Components, and , cofounder and CEO of Erthos. The global clean technology market is set to exceed $2.5 trillion by 2022.

by 2022. Clean technology companies currently employ more than 211,000 Canadians in rewarding, well-paying jobs.

SDTC is an independent federal foundation that funds companies with potential to become world leaders in environmental technologies and help solve some of the planet's most pressing environmental challenges, such as climate change, clean air, clean water and clean soil.

SDTC-supported companies have generated $2.7 billion in annual revenues, created 14,628 jobs, brought 150 new technologies to market and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 19.3 megatonnes of CO 2 annually.

in annual revenues, created 14,628 jobs, brought 150 new technologies to market and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 19.3 megatonnes of CO annually. The world is taking notice of Canada's leadership in clean technology - 11 Canadian companies, nine of which have been funded by SDTC, were recently placed on the 2021 Global Cleantech 100 list.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

Follow Sustainable Development Technology Canada on Twitter: @SDTC_TDDC

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada