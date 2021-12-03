Government Of Canada Signs Agreements For COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Treatments

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone in Canada from COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has signed agreements with Merck and Pfizer for access to their COVID-19 oral antiviral treatments. The agreement with Merck provides Canada with 500,000 courses of its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment, molnupiravir, with options for up to 500,000 more, pending Health Canada authorization.

The agreement with Pfizer provides Canada with an initial quantity of 1 million courses of its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment, pending Health Canada authorization. Pfizer submitted a rolling submission for authorization to Health Canada earlier this week.

Health Canada is prioritizing the review of all COVID-19 vaccines and drugs. Deliveries of these treatments are expected to start following Health Canada authorization of the treatments.

Vaccination remains the best way to protect public health from COVID-19. However, effective, easy-to-use and accessible treatments, such as the ones produced by Merck and Pfizer, will be critical to reducing the severity of COVID-19 illness and will help save lives.

Quote"The Government of Canada continues to pursue an aggressive strategy to ensure that Canadians are protected from COVID-19. I am pleased to announce these new agreements with Merck and Pfizer, which will help to save lives by providing Canadians with access to oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19."

The Honourable Filomena TassiMinister of Public Services and Procurement

Public Services and Procurement Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada are working together to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and related supplies.

are working together to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and related supplies. Health Canada has received the applications from Merck and Pfizer for authorization under the interim order for COVID-19 drugs. Both treatments are under review by Health Canada.

