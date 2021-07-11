Government Of Canada Provides Wildfire Evacuation Support To Residents Of Poplar Hill First Nation

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, have accepted a formal Request for Federal Assistance from the...

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, have accepted a formal Request for Federal Assistance from the Province of Ontario for evacuation support in response to significant wildfires and heavy smoke threatening the community of Poplar Hill First Nation in Northwestern Ontario.

The Government of Canada will provide immediate evacuation resources through the deployment of Canadian Armed Forces personnel and assets stationed at CFB Winnipeg. This will assist members from the fly-in community of Poplar Hill First Nation to begin evacuating as early as this afternoon to a designated host community.

The Government Operations Centre is working to coordinate the federal response to the wildfire situation in Ontario. Officials are working closely with federal and provincial partners to coordinate this assistance.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada stands ready to assist the Province of Ontario and the residents of Poplar Hill First Nation, who are currently facing the threat of wildfires. Canadians can be assured that all levels of government are working together to deliver the required help. I strongly encourage impacted residents to follow the directions and advice of the local authorities and first responders. On behalf of all Canadians, I thank all first responders and CAF members working tirelessly to support Canadians in need."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"The Canadian Armed Forces are always ready to protect Canadians when threatened by natural disasters. The wildfires near Poplar Hills First Nations are tragic and we are honoured to be able to assist them as requested. Our quick mobilization of Hercules aircraft will ensure the residents are safe from potential disaster."

-The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada