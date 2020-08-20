Government Of Canada Partners With Nunavut For Renewable And Energy-efficiency Projects

IQALUIT, NU, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada's number-one priority remains keeping Canadians safe and supporting families and businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the fight against climate change must continue, particularly for Northerners, who are at the frontlines of these changes, with Canada's North warming at three times the global rate. That's why Canada continues to work in partnership with the North to lower emissions, create conditions for clean jobs, and make life more affordable for Canadians, from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, and the Premier of Nunavut and Minister of Environment, the Honourable Joe Savikataaq, announced an investment to support the South Baffin Energy Management Project. The project will help improve energy efficiency and introduce renewable energy in 45 buildings owned by the Government of Nunavut in the six communities that make up the South Baffin region.

The Government of Nunavut's Department of Community and Government Services is supporting the community's initiatives, with retrofits such as implementation of solar panels; upgrading lighting to LEDs; applying mechanical and control-system upgrades; taking building-envelope measures, such as air sealing; and installing water-saving fixtures. Additional measures will include retrofitting the territorially owned federal building in Iqaluit, outfitting nine community buildings with solar photovoltaic systems, and equipping one building with a solar hot-water system.

Inuit are climate leaders, and their traditional knowledge and specialized skills are fundamental to climate action. This project applies the Nunavummi Nangminiqaqtunik Ikajuuti policy, which will help create business for local construction trades and provide jobs and skill development for local Inuit.

The South Baffin Energy Management Project will receive approximately $18.3 million through the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund. The Government of Nunavut's Department of Community and Government Services is also contributing $8.6 million. Over the lifetime of this project, the Government of Nunavut will see a cumulative reduction of about 24,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. That amount is equivalent to removing approximately 7,000 passenger cars off the road for one year.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with the Government of Nunavut to bring forward climate change measures that have a positive impact on northern communities and help Canada exceed our 2030 target and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Even during this unprecedented time, we cannot stop the fight against climate change. Northern Canadians are among those witnessing climate change first-hand. By working together on practical and affordable solutions like the one in South Baffin, we are reducing carbon pollution, driving clean innovation, creating good jobs, and supporting healthier communities."

" Canada's North is disproportionately impacted by global warming. The Government of Nunavut is working hard to combat any negative effects by enhancing the use of reusable-energy resources and implementing new energy-efficient equipment and technologies to reduce our climate change footprint. The South Baffin Energy Management Project is a great example of the innovative approaches our government is taking to reduce carbon emissions while also creating new employment opportunities for Nunavummiut. We are happy to partner with the federal government to foster healthier communities in the territory."

The South Baffin Energy Management Project will benefit the local community and economy by creating over 300 job opportunities. The Project is expected to reduce the Government of Nunavut's annual utility costs and improve local air quality by reducing diesel combustion.

Under the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, Nunavut is eligible to receive $31 million for programs like the one in South Baffin, which reduce carbon pollution and strengthen the economy.

Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, is eligible to receive for programs like the one in South Baffin, which reduce carbon pollution and strengthen the economy. The Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plan, and it's helping put Canada on a path to meet and exceed the Paris Agreement target for 2030.

