Government Of Canada Moves To Phase Out Salmon Farming Licences In Discovery Islands Following Consultations With First Nations

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Aquaculture plays an important role in Canada's economy and the Government of Canada is committed to managing it responsibly and sustainably.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Aquaculture plays an important role in Canada's economy and the Government of Canada is committed to managing it responsibly and sustainably. To do so, there are many factors that must be taken into consideration, including consultations with First Nations to ensure it is the right fit for the community and the area.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced her intention:

To phase out existing salmon farming facilities in the Discovery Islands, with the upcoming 18-month period being the last time this area is licenced;

To stipulate that no new fish of any size may be introduced into Discovery Islands facilities during this time;

To mandate that all farms be free of fish by June 30th, 2022 , but that existing fish at the sites can complete their growth-cycle and be harvested.

These facilities are some of the oldest sites on the West Coast and are located on the traditional territory of the Homalco, Klahoose, K'ómoks, Kwaikah, Tla'amin, We Wai Kai and Wei Wai Kum First Nations. Consultations with the seven First Nations in the Discovery Islands area provided important guidance to the Minister and heavily informed the decision. This approach also aligns with the Province of British Columbia's land tenure commitment that all aquaculture licenses as of June 2022 require consent from local First Nations.

In response to feedback heard from First Nations throughout consultations, DFO will ensure information is shared with the First Nations moving forward, and an invitation extended to participate and monitor progress as the farms harvest out the remaining fish on site.

Canada can be a global leader in sustainable aquaculture when done in collaboration with Indigenous peoples, industry, local communities and local governments. The federal government will continue working collaboratively with partners on the responsible transition from open-net pen salmon farming in coastal British Columbia waters by 2025. Engagement with these groups is critical to ensuring the transition is workable, economically feasible, takes into account social impacts, and explores area-based management of aquaculture.

Quotes:

"The Government of Canada remains committed to sustainable, environmentally conscious aquaculture, but it must be developed collaboratively and include the voices of Indigenous peoples and all Canadians. Today's decision was not easy. I am committed to working with all involved parties; the First Nations, industry and the Province of British Columbia, over the next 18 months to ensure a fair and orderly transition process that phases out salmon farming in the Discovery Islands."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

DFO consulted with the Homalco, Klahoose, K'ómoks, Kwaikah, Tla'amin, We Wai Kai (Cape Mudge) and Wei Wai Kum ( Campbell River ) First Nations. The Department also held discussions with aquaculture industry representatives.

( ) First Nations. The Department also held discussions with aquaculture industry representatives. DFO has been issuing marine finfish aquaculture licences in the Discovery Islands on an annual basis.

Of the 19 farms in the Discovery Islands, nine are fallowed (no fish in pens).

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm

BACKGROUNDER Measures to Phase-Out Salmon Farming in the Discovery Islands Area

Marine finfish aquaculture facilities in the Discovery Islands are located on the traditional territory of the Homalco, Klahoose, K'ómoks, Kwaikah, Tla'amin, We Wai Kai and Wei Wai Kum First Nations. Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) will be issuing 18 month licences for 19 existing aquaculture facilities in the Discovery Islands (DI) with the intention that this would be the last time licences would be issued.

To implement the approach, issuance of Section 56 Fishery (General) Regulations (FGR) Introductions and Transfers licences would cease moving forward. Farm operators have been informed that the intention is to no longer issue Section 56 FGR licences, and that the expectation is that the farms will not be licenced to operate after June 30 2022. Restricting the issuance of these licences for the 19 DI sites, would result in no further fish transferred in the DI farm sites. At this time, no changes to conditions of licence are contemplated.

Failure to harvest all cultivated fish by the end of the day on June 30, 2022 would constitute engaging in aquaculture without a licence, which is prohibited by the Pacific Aquaculture Regulations. The Department will work through an implementation plan with industry, to ensure an orderly approach to transition is managed beginning immediately.

Outline of the initiatives:

Finfish Aquaculture licences will be issued to all 19 facilities in the Discovery Island with an expiration date of June 30 th, 2022 to align with all other marine finfish licences in BC.

th, 2022 to align with all other marine finfish licences in BC. The intention is that no further fish will be transferred into the DI area and allow for the farms to continue to be managed and regulated while they raise and harvest the fish that they currently have on site from now until June 30 th, 2022.

th, 2022. There are currently 19 sites in the Discovery Islands area with licences that expire on December 18, 2020 .

. Sites are owned by Mowi Canada West, Cermaq Canada Ltd., Grieg Seafoods Ltd., and two smaller firms operate in the traditional territory of the Homalco, Klahoose, K'ómoks, Kwaikah, Tla'amin, We Wai Kai and Wei Wai Kum First Nations .

. Ceasing the transfer of fish into the DI sites could result in instances where fish currently rearing in hatcheries or in smolt-entry sites would need to be accommodated at other farm sites or voluntarily culled by the operator.

DFO's Conditions of Licence (COL) for aquaculture requires strict and ongoing inspections of farmed fish. DFO will continue to regulate the industry including monitoring, audit, and compliance/inspection. We are extending an invitation to the First Nations to participate and monitor progress as the farms harvest out the remaining fish on site.

This decision will allow sufficient time for DFO to consult with industry about an orderly approach to transition and have all farms in the Discovery Islands free of fish by June 30th, 2022 .

. On September 28, 2020 , the Government announced that it would begin consultations with the Holmalco, Klahoose, Komoks, Kwiakah, Tla'amin, We Wai Kai (Cape Mudge) and Wei Wai Kum ( Campbell River ) First Nations about the aquaculture sites in the Discovery Islands. Since October, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has been focusing on consultations with the seven First Nations whose traditional territory is in the Discovery Islands on the licence renewal process. Consultations took place from October to December.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada