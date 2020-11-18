Government Of Canada Launches Redress System For The Secure Air Travel Act List - The "Canadian Travel Number"

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to keeping Canadians safe while protecting their rights and freedoms.

Today, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, announced the launch of the Canadian Travel Number (CTN).

Those who have the same, or similar, name as someone on the Secure Air Travel Act (SATA) list (commonly referred to as Canada's 'no fly list') sometimes face delays at the airport because they are falsely flagged by it.

The CTN is a unique number that travellers can apply for, and when used during flight booking, may reduce the potential for delays later at airport check in.

Travellers who think they have travel delays related to the SATA list can learn more, and apply for a CTN, through the Public Safety website.

The Canadian Travel Number is delivering on a longstanding commitment to improve air security to the families impacted by the issue. This program was made possible through extensive consultation, the adoption of the National Security Act (the former Bill C-59) in 2019, as well as updates to the Secure Air Travel Act and Regulations.

Quote(s)"Canadians should feel safe and free from discrimination at all times, but especially during security screening at the airport - a system designed to ensure their protection. The new Canadian Travel Number will reduce delays due to the SATA list and relieve the emotional distress of those who have been impacted by this."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Quick Facts

The Canadian Travel Number (CTN) is not for everyone. It will only help reduce air travel delays in situations where the traveller's name is the same, or similar, as someone on the SATA list.

Once received, travellers will be able to use their CTN when air carriers start to accept them at the end of November 2020 .

. The SATA list is a list of people for whom the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness (or delegate) has determined there are reasonable grounds to suspect they could be a threat to aviation and/or national security and intend to travel by air for the purpose of terrorism.

