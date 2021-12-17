Government Of Canada Launches Consultation To Ensure Canadians Have Access To High-quality Wireless Services

Consultation opens for 3800 MHz spectrum auction policy and licensing framework

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadians rely on wireless services for work, school, finances and health care, making access to high-quality and affordable services essential. That is why the Government of Canada is making spectrum available to encourage competition in the wireless services market, improve rural connectivity and ensure the effective deployment of 5G technologies.

Today, the Honourable François- Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the launch of the consultation on a policy and licensing framework for spectrum in the 3800 MHz band to support 5G and promote competition in wireless services. Licensing the 3800 MHz band will allow for the deployment of new technologies, which will lead to the creation of good jobs and new products and services for Canadians.

The consultation specifically seeks input on issues such as the network build-out requirements that should be imposed on licence holders, measures within the auction framework to support wireless competition, and additional provisions to support Canada's Connectivity Strategy.

Quotes

"Whether working from home or making frequent use of telemedicine, Canadians now rely on wireless services daily. With our commitment to making the right spectrum available, we are driving down prices and improving wireless services, resulting in more opportunities for Canadians from coast to coast to coast, whether they live in cities or in rural and remote areas."- The Honourable François- Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Our government wants to ensure that all Canadians have access to fast, affordable and reliable Internet, including those in rural and remote communities. Making more spectrum available is an important step towards that goal, and we will continue to work with industry to ensure Canadians have access to the highest quality services."- The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

Quick facts

The 3800 MHz and recently auctioned 3500 MHz spectrum bands are globally recognized as key for supporting 5G networks and rural wireless services.

This consultation follows the decision to repurpose the 3800 MHz band to support 5G services, which was announced in May 2021 , and is the next major step in the lead-up to the 3800 MHz spectrum auction planned for early 2023.

, and is the next major step in the lead-up to the 3800 MHz spectrum auction planned for early 2023. The consultation will be open for a 60-day comment period, followed by a 30-day reply period.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada