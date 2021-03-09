Government Of Canada Launches Call For High-capacity Black-led Organization In Western Canada

GATINEAU, QC, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that Black Canadians have a fair and equal chance at success.

Today, Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced the launch of a call for proposals to select a high-capacity Black-led intermediary organization to represent Western Canada and the Territories under the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative.

Investments under this Initiative are partly delivered through intermediary organizations who allocate the funding to projects that support capacity building at the grassroots level. These investments help organizations build the necessary infrastructure they need to better serve Black Canadian in their communities. This support will be provided by the community, to the community.

Non-profit or charitable Black-led organizations located in Western Canada or the Territories are encouraged to submit a proposal by April 7, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. EDT. Those interested in applying are invited to consult the Applicant Guide.

Quotes "Our government recognizes the very real barriers faced by Black Canadians across the country, and will continue to work hand-in-hand with our partners in the fight against systemic racism and discrimination. This initiative is the first of its kind, and will help pave the way, as we continue our work to address Black Canadians' unique realities from coast to coast to coast, including in Western Canada. We know there is more work to do, and together, I know we will ensure that all Black Canadians have a fair and equal chance at success."- Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick Facts

In 2019, in recognition of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, the Government of Canada invested $25 million over five years in the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. This initiative supports projects that celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in Canada's vibrant Black Canadian communities.

invested over five years in the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. This initiative supports projects that celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in vibrant Black Canadian communities. As part of the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, the Government is also supporting the establishment of a Canadian Institute for People of African Descent, the first national institute to advance initiatives that address issues affecting Black Canadians.

There are currently three intermediary organizations under the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative: Tropicana Community Services, Black Business Initiative and Groupe 3737.

From November 23, 2020 to January 8, 2021 , these three intermediaries administered a call for proposals on their shared application portal. On February 24, 2021 , the intermediaries announced that 87 projects were approved, representing approximately $2.65 million in funding.

to , these three intermediaries administered a call for proposals on their shared application portal. On , the intermediaries announced that 87 projects were approved, representing approximately in funding. Under an earlier call for proposals administered by Employment and Social Development Canada, over 90 projects have been approved to date, representing up to $7 million in funding.

