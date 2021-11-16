Government Of Canada Launches Call For Applications For Projects To Address Radicalization To Violence

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to addressing radicalization to violence and supporting initiatives to ensure the safety of Canadians.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to addressing radicalization to violence and supporting initiatives to ensure the safety of Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, invited interested organizations to apply for funding under the Community Resilience Fund (CRF). Starting in 2022-23, approximately $6.5 million in funding will become available through the CRF. The CRF provides funding to organizations in support of their innovative programming and research initiatives to address radicalization to violence in Canada.

The Government of Canada recognizes that while the evidence base for preventing radicalization to violence is growing, further work is required to better understand and address violent extremism in the Canadian context.

The CRF Call for Applications is open from November 16, 2021, until January 11, 2022, and will focus on the following priorities:

Locating harm, vulnerabilities and needs to better inform prevention efforts, build evidence in new and under-studied areas, and guard against bias.

Professionalizing the practice to build on evidence-based resources and practices to support and guide effective and bias-sensitive countering radicalization to violence (CRV) prevention and intervention initiatives.

Expanding capacity by building on lessons from domestic and international CRV initiatives, both to help strengthen existing programs in Canada and address gaps in the types of prevention services available in local communities, online and offline.

Quotes

"The most important job of a government is to keep its citizens safe, and we must do all that we can to intervene and stop individuals before they reach the point of violence. It is essential that we continue to bring experts to the table and develop tools and resources using the most up-to-date knowledge to tackle these urgent and complex problems. There is a lot more we can continue to do together on this issue, and the Community Resilience Fund is fundamental in helping us achieve our collective goal of countering radicalization to violence."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

The Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence (Canada Centre) provides national leadership on Canada's efforts to prevent radicalization to violence, and works with all levels of government, not-for-profit organizations, communities, youth, frontline practitioners, academia, law enforcement, and international organizations.

efforts to prevent radicalization to violence, and works with all levels of government, not-for-profit organizations, communities, youth, frontline practitioners, academia, law enforcement, and international organizations. Launched in 2016, the CRF provides funding to organizations in support of:

Enhancing research capacity for policy development, programming and engagement activities;



Supporting evidence-based models and practices;



Building capacity through expert knowledge, enhancing cooperation and knowledge transfer to key stakeholders; and,



Empowering local communities.

Budget 2021 committed an additional $8.2 million in funding over three years for the CRF to increase support and research for frontline initiatives and programming that prevent and counter radicalization to violence.

in funding over three years for the CRF to increase support and research for frontline initiatives and programming that prevent and counter radicalization to violence. Since its creation, the CRF has provided more than $33 million in funding to over 47 projects.

in funding to over 47 projects. There are currently 30 CRF projects being implemented representing an investment of $25.6 million over the lifespan of the projects. Descriptions of projects that have received funding through the CRF are available online.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada