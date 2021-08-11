Government Of Canada Launches Call For Applications For Crime Prevention Projects

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Keeping our streets and communities safe includes investing in protecting our youth from involvement in crime.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Keeping our streets and communities safe includes investing in protecting our youth from involvement in crime. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in crime prevention projects tailored to the needs of youth, through the National Crime Prevention Strategy (NCPS).

Today, the Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, announced a Call for Applications for the NCPS' Crime Prevention Action Fund (CPAF). In fiscal year 2022-23, approximately $12 million in funding will become available through the CPAF. The CPAF supports the implementation of community-based, innovative crime prevention initiatives which incorporates multiple sectors working together toward shared community safety and well-being goals.

The Government of Canada recognizes that many systemic barriers including anti-Black racism, anti-Indigenous racism, intergenerational trauma and social alienation, are risk factors linked to lack of opportunity and possible involvement in the Criminal Justice System. The government recognizes that these systemic barriers disproportionately affect our Black and Indigenous youth, including our boys, young men, girls, young women and the 2SLGBTQ+ community. We are committed to a healthier and more inclusive Canada, and this includes investments to promote protective factors and address related risk factors among at-risk children and youth.

Eligible applicants can apply for funding until October 6, 2021 under the following priorities:

New multi-sectoral community-driven direct intervention projects prioritizing Black and Indigenous youth.

Research projects on multi-sectoral community-driven crime prevention initiatives prioritizing Black and Indigenous youth.

Research projects on the impacts of the pandemic on crime prevention issues such as family violence, substance abuse, mental health and/or service delivery.

Quotes

"This past year has been an especially difficult time for youth and young Canadians. Our government is being smart on crime by investing in community-driven crime prevention initiatives. By working together, we can help improve the lives of our youth, prevent and reduce crime, and contribute to stronger and safer communities."

— The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Quick Facts

The CPAF supports initiatives that address known risk and protective factors associated with crime and responds to priority crime issues.

The NCPS supports the implementation and evaluation of local, targeted crime prevention initiatives with the objective of developing and sharing knowledge of what works to prevent and reduce crime among at-risk populations and vulnerable communities.

The last NCPS Call for Applications was held in 2018. The call received over 550 applications and 50 projects were selected for funding.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada