Government Of Canada Invests Over $3.1 Million To Expand Virtual Health Care Services In Nunavut

OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's universal, publicly funded health care systems are a source of pride in our country. The federal government is working closely with provincial and territorial partners to strengthen and adapt these systems to the challenges of delivering health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced a bilateral agreement with Nunavut to expand virtual health care services for its residents. Under the agreement, the territory will receive over $3.1 million to invest based on agreed-upon pan-Canadian priorities for accelerating virtual health care services, which have been instrumental for delivering care during the pandemic and are helping to improve access to much needed services.

Quotes

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that now more than ever Canadians need access to virtual health care services. We are working with provinces and territories to support the deployment of virtual care so that our health systems can adapt to both the challenges of the pandemic, and prepare for the future. Today's bilateral agreement is a great example of the federal government and Nunavut working together to support the health of Nunavummiut."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu Canada's Minister of Health

"This is an important step to provide the Nunavummiut with access to more virtual health care services. Supporting virtual services is one way our government is working with provinces and territories to improve health outcomes and access to services, while meeting patient needs during COVID."

Dan Vandal Member of Parliament, Saint Boniface - Saint Vital

"This funding agreement is a major investment into improving access to health services across Nunavut. Virtual Health Services are vital to allowing Nunavummiut to access health care in their communities and ensuring continuity of care."

The Honourable Lorne Kusugak Nunavut's Minister of Health

Quick Facts

On May 3, 2020 , the Prime Minister announced an investment of $240.5 million to increase access to virtual services and digital tools to support Canadians' health and wellbeing.

, the Prime Minister announced an investment of to increase access to virtual services and digital tools to support Canadians' health and wellbeing. $150 million of that funding will be provided to provinces and territories through targeted bilateral agreements aimed at expanding virtual health services in five priority areas for immediate action to support further embedding these services within Canadian health systems, namely:

of that funding will be provided to provinces and territories through targeted bilateral agreements aimed at expanding virtual health services in five priority areas for immediate action to support further embedding these services within Canadian health systems, namely: secure messaging and file transfer,



secure video conferencing,



remote patient monitoring technologies,



patient access to their COVID-19 and other lab results, and



back-end supports for integration and/or alignment of these new platforms or existing tools.

This funding is also in addition to up to $50 million in incremental federal funding allocated to Canada Health Infoway to further support provincial and territorial efforts to rapidly implement new initiatives in keeping with the five priority areas.

in incremental federal funding allocated to Canada Health Infoway to further support provincial and territorial efforts to rapidly implement new initiatives in keeping with the five priority areas. Bilateral agreements on virtual care are a time-limited initiative aimed at ensuring that Canadians can continue to access the health care services they need during this time of uncertainty.

Health Canada is building on this investment by working with provinces and territories on related policy issues. This will enable the longer-term adoption of high-quality and safe virtual health care services as a complement to in-person care.

is building on this investment by working with provinces and territories on related policy issues. This will enable the longer-term adoption of high-quality and safe virtual health care services as a complement to in-person care. To date, funding agreements totalling over $105 million have been announced for 9 provinces and territories, including: Alberta , British Columbia , Northwest Territories , Nova Scotia , Ontario , Prince Edwards Island , Saskatchewan , Yukon , and Nunavut .

