Government Of Canada Invests Nearly $7.3 Million For Nine Organizations Advancing Gender Equality In Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - A strong and vibrant women's and equality-seeking movement is part of the foundation of a more inclusive Canada, where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. The Government of Canada continues to support organizations to ensure women and LGBTQ2 communities are given the opportunity to fully participate in Canada's social, economic and democratic life.

Today, Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced funding of nearly $7.3 million for nine organizations advancing gender equality in communities across Ontario.

These organizations are:

Connecture Canada - $1 million

Centre d'établissement des Nouveaux Immigrants de Peel (CENIP) - $850,000

Innovate Inclusion - $750,000

The Platform - $745,935

Plan International Canada - $1.5 million

Federation of Canadian Municipalities - $1.5 million

Alliance des femmes de la francophonie canadienne - $160,000

Families Canada - $274,511

- Canadian Coalition for Women in Science, Engineering, Trades and Technology - $481,852

These investments will help these organizations develop partnerships and strategies to promote equitable participation in the economy, advance women and underrepresented groups into leadership roles, foster self-esteem in girls and gender-diverse youth, and improve financial literacy education.

Much work remains to be done in achieving gender equality. These investments will bring us one step closer to a better and more inclusive Canada — for everyone.

Quotes

"Organizations are working around the clock to build and shape a stronger and more inclusive Canada. Today's investment of close to $7.3 million for these 9 organizations will support them in their work to ensure that women and underrepresented groups have equitable opportunities in the economy, equal access to leadership roles, and are empowered in everything they do. Since 2015, we have increased funding support to organizations for this essential work, and in 2019-2020 alone, an estimated six million people were positively impacted by projects just like these. We are grateful to these organizations for their continued work to support our communities across Canada."

Gudie Hutchings

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"This initiative is ambitious, and it is exactly what our municipal sector and Canada need. With the government of Canada's support, FCM will help more women and diverse groups sit at the decision-table. Communities that are more welcoming and inclusive are more dynamic, prosperous and safe"

Joanne Vanderheyden

First Vice President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

" Young Black, Indigenous, and racialized women and gender-diverse youth continue to lead and advance movements for justice and social change; yet their contributions are often overlooked within our institutions and grassroots movements. With this funding, Platform can build the organizational capacity to redefine leadership and create a civic landscape that empowers young women and gender-diverse youth to meaningfully advance intersectional, anti-oppressive gender justice."

Arezoo Najibzadeh

Founder and Managing Director, The Platform

"This partnership provides a valuable opportunity to advance girls' empowerment and leadership throughout Canada. Through this program, girls and gender diverse youth will develop strong self-esteem and body confidence, so they can unleash their inherent power and potential. As an organization dedicated to children's rights and equality for girls, Plan International Canada is proud to be working alongside Women and Gender Equality and Unilever, especially at this critical moment when the COVID-19 pandemic continues to set back girls' rights globally."

Lindsay Glassco

President and CEO, Plan International Canada

Quick facts

Projects funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada are estimated to have reached approximately six million people in 2019-20, reducing barriers in areas of economic equality and gender-based violence, and building capacity and confidence in the areas of leadership.

In February 2021 , Women and Gender Equality Canada launched the Feminist Response and Recovery Fund, a call for proposals totaling $100 million that will support equality-seeking projects helping those in greatest need.

, Women and Gender Equality Canada launched the Feminist Response and Recovery Fund, a call for proposals totaling that will support equality-seeking projects helping those in greatest need. Through the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund, the Government of Canada continues to support the future of LGBTQ2 community-led organizations by investing approximately $15 million for 76 capacity-building projects.

continues to support the future of LGBTQ2 community-led organizations by investing approximately for 76 capacity-building projects. Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada makes it clear that it is committed to preventing and addressing gender-based violence, and contributing to a Canada that supports victims, survivors and their families, no matter where they live by investing a total of $601.3 million over five years, starting in 2021-22, to advance towards a National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. This includes increased funding for initiatives to end human trafficking.

