Government Of Canada Invests In Two Women's Organizations To Continue Advancing Gender Equality Initiatives

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Women and Gender Equality Canada

The Government of Canada makes sure to take into consideration the pandemic's disproportionate effects on different groups, including women and girls, when it designs, develops and implements policy. Women's organizations provide vital programming and supports.

Today, on International Women's Day, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for York South-Weston, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced $250,000 to support the Woman Abuse Council of Toronto (WomanACT)and $205,752 to support the North York Women's Centre.This funding will directly support both organizations by increasing their capacity to continue to promote gender equality initiatives in their communities.

This funding will support the development and implementation of a strategic results-based management plan to redefine organizational processes and systems, highlighting documentation, analysis, and evaluation of WomanACT's advocacy and policy programming. This funding will contribute to greater gender equality and a more diverse Canada.

The funding will also support the North York Women's Centre to develop and implement an organizational strategic plan, a fundraising strategy, and an engagement strategy for members and volunteers, as well as enhance the organization's governance structure and sustainability. Women and girls will be in a better position to develop their skills and participate in Canadian society in a safe environment with the help they need.

These organizations are part of more than 250 women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women across Canada that receive funding under Women and Gender Equality Canada's Capacity-Building Fund. This funding is part of the $100 million announced in Budget 2018 to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across the country.

By investing in women's organizations, the Government of Canada is helping ensure that women and their communities can prosper - leading to a stronger and fairer economy for everyone.

Quotes

"Women's organizations play a critical role in creating a stronger, fairer and more inclusive Canada. That's why today's investment will help ensure they continue to have the necessary resources to support those who need it most, right here in York-South-Weston. Organizations like the Woman Abuse Council of Torontoand the North York Women's Centreare helping make our community stronger and more inclusive every day ,and I am thankful for the work they continue to do. Our government is proud to support their initiatives because we know that when women succeed, we all succeed."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Member of Parliament for York South-Weston

"With WAGE support, WomanACT will enhance its organizational capacity to redefine its processes and systems, with a focus on integrating documentation, analysis and evaluation throughout WomanACT's advocacy and programming. As a result, WomenACT will strengthen its work in promoting social and systemic change towards gender equality for the benefits of all Canadian, in all their diversity".

Harmy Mendoza, Executive Director, Woman Abuse Council of Toronto

"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted women hardest, making the work North York Women's Centre (NYWC) does more important than ever. We have the capacity to pivot quickly and effectively, to continue working on systemic change that advances women's equality, thanks to support from Women and Gender Equality Canada. At this time of great uncertainty for women, nothing is more important than ensuring women see a positive and sustainable future for themselves. When we lift up women in our local communities, we advance equality for everyone."

Iris, Fabbro, Executive Director, North York Women's Resource Centre

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has provided $100 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to organizations serving women and children experiencing gender-based violence and made existing funding programs more flexible. To date, this assistance has been provided to over 1000 organizations across the country, supporting nearly 800,000 people.

has provided in emergency COVID-19 funding to organizations serving women and children experiencing gender-based violence and made existing funding programs more flexible. To date, this assistance has been provided to over 1000 organizations across the country, supporting nearly 800,000 people. Budget 2019 committed $160 million over five years to the Women's Program to enable further community action to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country.

over five years to the Women's Program to enable further community action to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country. Projects funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada reached approximately six million people in 2019-20, reducing barriers in areas of economic equality and gender-based violence, and building capacity and confidence in the areas of leadership.

On February 11, 2021 , Women and Gender Equality Canada announced a call for proposals that will provide $100 million to eligible organizations to support a feminist response and recovery from the impacts of the pandemic, particularly for underrepresented women.

Associated Links

