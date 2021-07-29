Government Of Canada Invests In Transportation Infrastructure In Whitehorse

WHITEHORSE, YT, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada supports infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and boost economic growth. Enhancing the northern transportation system supports and promotes economic growth and social development, offers job opportunities, provides greater connectivity for Northerners, increases its resilience to a changing climate, and ensures it can adapt to innovative technologies.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced a major investment of $135 million for a project that will improve the safety, reliability, and efficiency of one of the major transportation arteries in Yukon.

Strategic upgrades that will be made to the Klondike Highway corridor between Whitehorse and Dawson City, include:

reconstructing 110 km of the Highway between Carmacks and Stewart Crossing; and

and Stewart Crossing; and adding innovative technologies for the smart use of transportation networks, including an Intelligent Transportation System.

These investments are expected to have important economic, environmental and employment benefits for the region.

National Trade Corridors Fund projects in the Arctic and North support northern transportation infrastructure such as ports, airports, all-season roads and bridges, and are enhancing safety, security, economic and social development in Canada's three territories, the northern area of Labrador containing the Nunatsiavut region, the Nunavik region in Quebec, and the Town and Port of Churchill, in Manitoba.

These National Trade Corridors Fund projects also address the unique and urgent transportation needs in Canada's Arctic and North, such as climate resilience and access to markets, social and economic opportunities, access between communities and access to essential services despite difficult terrain and severe climate conditions, and the high cost of construction along Canada's northern trade corridors.

Provincial, territorial and municipal governments, Indigenous groups, not-for-profit and for-profit private-sector organizations, federal Crown corporations and academia are all eligible for funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund.

"Transportation and distribution of goods are essential for our northern communities and for social and economic development in Canada's Arctic. By investing in much-needed transportation infrastructure in the North such as all-season roads and bridges, we are improving transportation safety and reliability for Northerners."

The Honourable Omar AlghabraMinister of Transport

"Transportation is a critical lifeline for northern communities and for economic development in Canada's North and Arctic. With this funding through the National Trade Corridors Fund to upgrade the Klondike Highway and implement innovative technologies, our government is supporting Yukon communities by building more resilient and efficient infrastructure, improving transportation safety and reliability."

The Honourable Dan VandalMinister of Northern Affairs

"Transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional and national economies. The investment announced here today will make our transportation system stronger by helping to modernize one of the major transportation arteries in Yukon."

The Honourable Larry BagnellParliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency)

As announced in 2017, the National Trade Corridors Fund is investing $2.3 billion over 11 years in projects that strengthen the efficiency and resilience of the transportation system, and includes $800 million in dedicated funding for Arctic and northern regions.

over 11 years in projects that strengthen the efficiency and resilience of the transportation system, and includes in dedicated funding for Arctic and northern regions. Budget 2021 provided an additional $1.9 billion over four years (2021-22 to 2024-25) to the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will spur investments into much-needed enhancements to Canada's roads, rail, and shipping routes, build long-term resilience for the Canadian economy, and support internal trade.

over four years (2021-22 to 2024-25) to the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will spur investments into much-needed enhancements to roads, rail, and shipping routes, build long-term resilience for the Canadian economy, and support internal trade. A total of 15 per cent of the funding for National Trade Corridors Fund will be dedicated to building and improving transportation networks in Canada's North.

North. Transportation is a lifeline for northern communities and their social and economic development, where infrastructure is more costly to build as compared to southern Canada due to severe climate, difficult terrain, vast distances, limited access to materials and expertise, and a much shorter construction season.

