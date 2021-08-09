Government Of Canada Invests In Transportation Infrastructure In Nunavut

ARVIAT, NU, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada supports infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and boost economic growth. Enhancing the northern transportation system supports and promotes economic growth and social development, offers job opportunities, provides greater connectivity for Northerners, increases its resilience to a changing climate, and ensures it can adapt to innovative technologies.

Today, Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Dan Vandal, on behalf of Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced a major investment of $30 million for a project that will improve the safety, reliability, and efficiency of air transportation in Nunavut, by building new shelters to house heavy equipment essential for air operations, and to store cargo in the communities of Arviat, Kugaaruk, Taloyoak, Gjoa Haven, Kugluktuk, Pond Inlet, and Grise Fiord.

The project involves the construction of seven shelters to be leased to private-sector carriers and operators in these communities, where temperatures consistently fall below -30°C during winter months, making them reliant on snow removal and de-icing equipment, essential for air transportation.

Today, we are also announcing a top-up to the initial major investment of $22.5 million in 2018 for five airport terminals in Kugluktuk, Naujaat, Kimmirut, Whale Cove and Chesterfield Inlet.

This project involves replacing five outdated and undersized airport terminal buildings. The additional investments announced today will ensure the projects are fully completed to meet the needs of these airports.

Both projects are expected to have important economic, environmental and employment benefits for the region.

Quotes

"Air transportation is critical to Nunavut for shipping essential goods and services, and for travel. That is why the Government of Canada continued to provide support to regional airlines across the North and Arctic to maintain supply chains and air service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. With this investment the Government of Canada is supporting projects that will help to meet the unique and urgent transportation needs at regional airports in Canada's North and Arctic."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

"Transportation and distribution of goods are essential for our northern communities and for social and economic development in Canada's Arctic. By investing in much needed transportation infrastructure in the North, we are improving transportation safety and reliability for Northerners."

The Honourable Omar AlghabraMinister of Transport

Quick Facts

As announced in 2017, the National Trade Corridors Fund is investing $2.3 billion over 11 years in projects that strengthen the efficiency and resilience of the transportation system, and includes $800 million in dedicated funding for Arctic and northern regions.

over 11 years in projects that strengthen the efficiency and resilience of the transportation system, and includes in dedicated funding for Arctic and northern regions. Budget 2021 provided an additional $1.9 billion over four years (2021-22 to 2024-25) to the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will spur investments into much-needed enhancements to Canada's roads, rail, and shipping routes, build long-term resilience for the Canadian economy, and support internal trade.

over four years (2021-22 to 2024-25) to the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will spur investments into much-needed enhancements to roads, rail, and shipping routes, build long-term resilience for the Canadian economy, and support internal trade. Of the new National Trade Corridors Fund funding, 15 per cent will be dedicated to building and improving transportation networks in Canada's Arctic and North.

Arctic and North. Transportation is a lifeline for northern communities and their social and economic development, where infrastructure is more costly to build as compared to southern Canada due to severe climate, difficult terrain, vast distances, limited access to materials and expertise, and a much shorter construction season.

