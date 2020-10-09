Government Of Canada Invests In Transportation Infrastructure At The Port Of Trois-Rivières To Move Goods To Market

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace.

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

The Government of Canada is committed to protecting and serving Canadians through the challenge of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That includes making sure our vital trade corridors and gateways remain open and functional and ensuring Canadians continue to receive the essential goods they need to remain safe and well while supporting and stimulating Canada's economy.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable François- Philippe Champagne, announced a significant new investment of $33.4 million for the construction of a close to 100,000-square-metre multipurpose terminal west of the Port of Trois-Rivières' existing infrastructure. The new terminal will be used for the transhipment of dry bulk, liquid bulk and general cargo. The project includes the construction of a wharf and road and rail access roads, as well as storage space.

The terminal will also help improve traffic flow and eliminate the bottlenecks currently facing the port, and allow it to develop a multimodal platform to ensure the efficient transfer of goods between road, rail, and maritime modes.

These investments have significant economic benefits for Canadians, creating approximately 630 jobs during the construction period, and contributing to economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, through projects that:

improve the performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

to overseas markets; and generate new overseas trade as a result of the investment.

Quote

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects that will help efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate our economy during the pandemic, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

The Honourable Marc GarneauMinister of Transport

"Strategic investments to strengthen transport infrastructure are essential to our economy. The Port of Trois-Rivières provides transportation links that ensure local companies can get their products to market efficiently, while remaining competitive. These improvements at the Port of Trois-Rivières will help businesses move more products to market."

The Honourable François- Philippe ChampagneMinister of Foreign Affairs

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that support the flow of goods to international markets. While the United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner with $752 billion in trade ( $447.1 billion exported, $304.9 billion imported) in 2019, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2019, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) grew by 17.9 per cent to $197.7 billion and trade with the European Union grew by 26.7 per cent since 2015 to $125.7 billion in 2019.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that support the flow of goods to international markets. While continues to be top trade partner with in trade ( exported, imported) in 2019, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2019, trade with (excluding the ) grew by 17.9 per cent to and trade with the European Union grew by 26.7 per cent since 2015 to in 2019. Canadian ports are an integral part of the overseas export of Canada's natural resources and are an important hub linking Canadian coastlines to domestic markets.

natural resources and are an important hub linking Canadian coastlines to domestic markets. The Government of Canada places a strong emphasis on exports because of the connection between trade and good, well-paying jobs, as industries that are export-intensive pay wages that are, on average, more than 50 per cent higher than industries that are not.

places a strong emphasis on exports because of the connection between trade and good, well-paying jobs, as industries that are export-intensive pay wages that are, on average, more than 50 per cent higher than industries that are not. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated Links

National Trade Corridors Fund

Trade and Transportation Corridor Initiative

Investing in Canada Plan

Transportation 2030

SOURCE Transport Canada