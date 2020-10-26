Government Of Canada Invests In Regenerative Medicine, Genomics Research To Support Canadians' Health

Funding will help fight cancer and blood disorders and address environmental and agricultural challenges

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - As the Government of Canada focuses on responding to the challenges of COVID-19, the importance of investing in science and research is clearer than ever. These investments allow researchers to produce the breakthroughs that improve our daily lives, from delivering cutting-edge therapeutics for treating diseases and chronic conditions to developing new technologies that will help Canadian farmers better protect their crops and livestock.

Today, William Amos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science), on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of more than $20 million to support advances in stem cell and regenerative medicine and support genomics research.

Today's investments include:

$4.3 million through the Stem Cell Network's competitive research funding program. This direct investment will support 16 projects from across Canada that will work to address health challenges including type-1 diabetes, cancer, blood disorders, heart disease, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy. This funding competition included a new program to support early career investigators from the fields of health, bio-engineering and social sciences who are developing stem cell research programs with a regenerative medicine focus.

through the Stem Cell Network's competitive research funding program. This direct investment will support 16 projects from across that will work to address health challenges including type-1 diabetes, cancer, blood disorders, heart disease, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy. This funding competition included a new program to support early career investigators from the fields of health, bio-engineering and social sciences who are developing stem cell research programs with a regenerative medicine focus. $16 million through Genome Canada to support 10 new genomics projects. This investment will help transform drug discovery and biomedicine by the year 2035 and fund mission-driven research with line-of-sight to application that addresses real world opportunities and challenges in the areas of health, agriculture and the environment.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to support Canada's world-leading stem cell and genomics research community. Today's investment has the potential to save lives and come up with new ways of solving environmental and agricultural challenges. This is Canadian science and innovation in action."- William Amos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science)

"The health and safety of Canadians remains the government's top priority, and the COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the continued importance of investing in science and research. I would like to extend my congratulations and gratitude to today's recipients, who continue to work so tirelessly to improve the lives of Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting science and research, which has far-reaching impacts on Canadians' health and day-to-day lives."- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry

"The projects the Stem Cell Network is funding underscore the depth, breadth and innovation of this highly diverse and collaborative community. Thanks to the continued, long-term funding of the Government of Canada, we will continue to deliver leading-edge and viable stem cell-based therapeutics to treat serious illnesses and chronic diseases, for the benefit of all Canadians." - Dr. Michael Rudnicki, O.C., FRS, FRSC, Scientific Director & CEO, Stem Cell Network

"Research will be a key driver of Canada's economic recovery and long-term prosperity. Investments in leading genomics research and technology will support the development of sustainable agriculture, more resilient food systems, healthier communities and a greener resource sector. Genome Canada, in partnership with the Government of Canada, is proud to support collaboration between research institutions and industry that will have transformative impacts on the lives of Canadians."- Dr. Rob Annan, President and CEO, Genome Canada

Quick facts

Today's funding stems from Budget 2019's investments of $18 million over three years in the Stem Cell Network and $100.5 million over five years in Genome Canada.

over three years in the Stem Cell Network and over five years in Genome Canada. The Canadian stem cell research community is considered to be one of the top three contributors to stem cell research and regenerative medicine in the world, along with the U.S. and Japan .

. Canada is among the top ten performing countries in genomics research. Since 2000, the Government of Canada has made targeted investments of $1.6 billion in genomics research through Genome Canada, and these investments have further leveraged $2.3 billion from other sources.

is among the top ten performing countries in genomics research. Since 2000, the Government of has made targeted investments of in genomics research through Genome Canada, and these investments have further leveraged from other sources. The global genomics market is expected to reach US$82.6 billion by 2027.

Associated links

For Canadian Science news, follow @CDNScience on social media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA Follow Stem Cell Network on Twitter: @StemCellNetwork Follow Genome Canada on Twitter: @GenomeCanada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada