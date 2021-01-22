Government Of Canada Invests In Major Rehabilitation Work On Victoria Bridge In Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting and serving Canadians beyond the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting and serving Canadians beyond the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government will ensure that, among other things, our critical trade corridors remain open and operational so that Canadians can continue to receive the essential goods they need to stay safe and healthy, while supporting and stimulating the Canadian economy.

The Victoria Bridge is a strategic link between Montréal and the South Shore, connecting the city directly to the city of Saint-Lambert. Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced a contribution agreement of nearly $15 million over three years with CN to carry out rehabilitation work needed to maintain the bridge's safety and improve access for road vehicles.

As stated in the Economic and Fiscal Snapshot 2020 on July 8, the project aims to repair structural elements of the roadway portion of the bridge and to optimize road signage. Once the work is completed, people living in and around Greater Montréal will benefit from a more effective and safe transportation system.

"Our government is investing in the Canadian economy by improving our infrastructure. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to support infrastructure projects, such as the rehabilitation of the Victoria Bridge, to support and promote economic growth."

The Honourable Omar AlghabraMinister of Transport

"We're always ready to invest in the safety of our citizens. By supporting the rehabilitation work on the Victoria Bridge, which is a strategic link between Montréal and Saint-Lambert, we're helping to create quality jobs and drive the economic recovery."

The Honourable Marc MillerMember of Parliament, Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Sœurs

"The Victoria Bridge is an essential link between the South Shore and the Island of Montréal. The investment announced today will ensure a steady flow of people and goods while maintaining the long-term safety of those who use the bridge's roadway."

Alexandra MendèsMember of Parliament, Brossard-Saint-Lambert

"We are very pleased to be working with the Government of Canada on this important investment. The Victoria Bridge was the first bridge to connect Montreal and the South shore and remains a critical trade-enabling infrastructure that facilitates the flow of goods and commuters and it is an essential link in the North American economy. Safety is a core value at CN, and this investment will help ensure the longevity of the road portion of the bridge."

Sean Finn Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services, and Chief Legal Officer, CN

Originally built as a railway bridge in 1854, the Victoria Bridge was adapted in 1898 to accommodate road traffic. CN owns and operates the bridge.

Operation of the bridge for vehicle traffic is maintained under an agreement between CN and Transport Canada. Since it is principally a railway bridge, which comes under federal jurisdiction, traffic on the bridge is governed by federal regulations.

