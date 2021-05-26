Government Of Canada Invests In Innovative Canadian Solutions To Help In The Fight Against COVID-19

Eight small and medium-sized Canadian companies will receive funding for projects that will support a resilient economy and help finish the fight against COVID-19 OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the...

Eight small and medium-sized Canadian companies will receive funding for projects that will support a resilient economy and help finish the fight against COVID-19

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of all Canadians while ensuring economic resilience and contributing to the international response to COVID-19. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the government has been working closely with industry to ensure Canada is at the forefront of the global fight against COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable François- Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the selection of eight companies that will receive a total of $8 million in funding, under the Innovative Solutions Canada program, for innovative projects to address challenges related to COVID-19.

Quotes

"Through the Innovative Solutions Canada program, we are supporting innovative Canadian companies and investing in their cutting-edge solutions to the challenges of COVID-19. These investments will improve our healthcare response while helping small and medium-sized enterprises innovate, grow and contribute to the Canadian economy. I thank the Canadian innovators who have stepped up to help us in the fight against COVID-19."- The Honourable François- Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Supporting these innovative Canadian solutions through the National Research Council Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program will help respond to COVID-19 challenges. These projects aim to strengthen Canadian capabilities, develop more environmentally sustainable products and help Canada respond to pandemics."- Mitch Davies, President, National Research Council Canada

Quick facts

