Government Of Canada Invests In Canola Exports, Growth And Diversification

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's canola industry relies on international markets, with about 90% of the canola grown in Canada being exported. The Government of Canada is working to ensure canola producers benefit from stable and diverse market access for our high-quality canola products.

Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of more than $1.8 million to Canola Council of Canada (CCC) under the AgriMarketing Program to boost exports and ensure the sector can take full advantage of market access opportunities around the world.

The CCC will use this funding to continue strengthening its promotion of the benefits of canola products in Asia and North America. It is expected that the project will allow for more educational reach on the benefits of canola products and the ability to reach potential new markets in Asia.

Today's investment will help the canola industry towards the CCC's goal of reaching 26 million tonnes of production of canola by 2025. This supports the Government of Canada's own objective of expanding agri-food exports to $75 billion by 2025 and aligns with Canada's $1.1 billion trade diversification strategy to help Canadian businesses access new markets.

This investment builds on two previous AgriMarketing canola announcements, totaling almost $13 million, with a continued focus on promoting the health benefits of canola and the positive impacts of using canola oil, meal and seed. The CCC also aims to capitalize on the growing appetite for healthier oils and protein in new and existing markets.

" Canada leads the world in canola exports and this investment will keep growers well-positioned for future success. The Government of Canada is determined to maintain this leadership and will invest in projects that support the growth of the canola sector. This investment will provide the Canola Council of Canada the support and tools they need to remain a global leader in canola."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"This joint investment of federal government and industry is great news for the entire canola value chain. When you consider that more than 90% of Canadian canola is exported and the increasingly complex global trade environment, this support for market access and development is critical to building canola's value and growth potential for the future."

- Jim Everson, President, Canola Council of Canada

Canola is grown by 43,000 Canadian farmers, and is one of the most widely grown crops in Canada , generating about one-quarter of all farm crop receipts. The crop is primarily grown in the western provinces of Alberta , Saskatchewan and Manitoba .

, generating about one-quarter of all farm crop receipts. The crop is primarily grown in the western provinces of , and . The AgriMarketing Program aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high-quality and safe food.

reputation for high-quality and safe food. The Canola Council of Canada's mission is to advance the growth and profitability of the canola industry based on innovation, sustainability, resilience and the creation of superior value for a healthier world.

