Government Of Canada Invests In Canadian Families

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians will face a challenging winter as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect communities across the country. Better days are coming, but the federal government will help to ensure families have the support they need until Canada emerges from this crisis.

Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen, announced additional supports for children and families through the Canada Child Benefit and investments in child care.

In May 2020, families who were eligible for the Canada Child Benefit benefitted from a one-time payment of $300 per child, representing approximately $550 on average per family. The Government of Canada is now proposing new temporary support of up to $1,200 per child under the age of six to further assist families with young children. This support will help families cover the costs of tools for at-home learning, help families provide the necessary care for their children, and for many, help with the higher costs associated with temporary child care arrangements.

The Government of Canada is also laying the groundwork for a Canada-wide child care system in partnership with provinces, territories and Indigenous Peoples. The Fall Economic Statement highlights proposed investments for a new Federal Secretariat on Early Learning and Child Care, as well as funding for Indigenous early learning and child care and $420 million in new support for the recruitment and retention of early childhood educators. These investments are in addition to the federal government's $625 million investment for child care through the Safe Restart Agreement and existing federal funding for provinces, territories and Indigenous partners to support early learning and child care programming.

Quotes

"Every child deserves the best start in life. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a tremendous impact on Canadian families with young children. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring families have the support they need to thrive and access to high-quality child care so parents can confidently return to work as our economy reopens."- Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen

Quick Facts

The Fall Economic Statement proposes new measures to see Canadians through the pandemic and support a robust and resilient recovery.

proposes new measures to see Canadians through the pandemic and support a robust and resilient recovery. As Canada fights the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada is proposing immediate relief to low and middle-income families with young children by providing up to $1,200 through the Canada Child Benefit for children under the age of six.

fights the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of is proposing immediate relief to low and middle-income families with young children by providing up to through the Canada Child Benefit for children under the age of six. This new support for families would benefit about 1.6 million families and about 2.1 million children and is in addition to regular, tax free Canada Child Benefit payments.

Budgets 2016 and 2017 included a record investment of $7.5 billion over 11 years to support and create more high-quality, affordable child care across the country.

over 11 years to support and create more high-quality, affordable child care across the country. To help rebuild Canada towards a more competitive economy and address the "she-cession" caused by COVID-19, the federal government is now making additional investments to lay the groundwork for a Canada -wide child care system in partnership with provinces, territories and Indigenous peoples.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada